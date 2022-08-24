Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pima and southwestern Pinal Counties through 300 PM MST At 217 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Kaka, or 39 miles east of Ajo. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ventana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 15:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, far northern Pima and southwest Pinal. * WHEN...Until 445 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 324 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Kohatk Wash near Route 42 is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Santa Rosa Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Komelik and Kohatk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
