WATCH: Angels' Outfielder Mike Trout 1,500th Career Hit is a Home Run

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout is now halfway to 3,000 career hits. He collected his 1,500th hit via a home run off Tampa Bay Rays' pitcher Corey Kluber at Tropicana Field.

The 30-year-old, 10-time All-Star cashed in his 1,500th career hit Tuesday night in Tampa, homering off Rays' pitcher Corey Kluber.

The home run was Trout's 335th of his career.

It took Trout 11 years in the big leagues to reach 1,500 hits. He needed just seven years to reach his first 1,000 hits. Riddled with injuries, Trout hasn't played more than 150 games since 2016, otherwise, he certainly would have reached this milestone earlier.

Trout is under contract with the Angels through 2030, his age-38 season. He would need roughly around 180 hits each season in order to get to the illustrious 3,000 hits marker before the end of his contract.

Trout's highest hit total in a single season is 190, which he got to in 2013. He's only compiled 180 hits in one other season. Trout may need to play into his 40s in order to call himself Mr. 3000 .

Trout is slashing .269/.365/.948 with 25 home runs and 53 RBI this season, all of which are career lows for him in a full, 162-game season.

The Angels entered Tuesday with a 52-70 record, 14 games out of the American League's final wild card spot.

It will be interesting to see, with Shohei Ohtani approaching free agency in a year, and Trout under contract through 2030, what direction the Angels — who have not made the playoffs since 2014 — will move in. But first, they will need to figure out who will own the team.

Earlier Tuesday, Angels owner Arte Moreno released a statement that he will explore the option of selling the team.

"Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time," Moreno said. "Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players and business partners."

Moreno purchased the Angels in April 2003 for $180 million. In Forbes' most recent valuation of all 30 MLB clubs, the Angels ranked 9th with a value of $2.2 billion.