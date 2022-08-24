Jury in Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit Urged to Award $75 Million to Vanessa Bryant and Co-Plaintiff

Read full article on original website
Nancy Jones
3d ago
WOW!! Seriously does she need the $$$..if they are awarded $$$ it WON'T Prevent photos from surfacing.
Guest
3d ago
Compensate ? The "never done anything in her life except breed" woman already has about $400M . How much more to help her pain & suffering ? The other families ? Possibly so, if they were disrespected !
Janice McIntosh-Brothers
3d ago
I feel sorry for them They should be compensated. Sharing photos of a crime scene is disgusting and should be illegal. I have never heard of it happening before. But because it was a big NBA Star they took advantage of it. Took photos and shared them with themselves and showed them to other people.... like Bar Patrons... The Bartender... People at a Benefit Dinner... That's gross and Not very Professional either may I add!!
Man who lost his wife and daughter in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash testifies he lives in fear of the graphic photos resurfacing
Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and six others, took the stand Thursday, testifying he lives in fear that the graphic photos taken of his loved ones' bodies may resurface one day.
Sheriff's Deputy Who Snapped Photos On The Scene At Kobe Bryant Crash Testifies He ‘Didn’t Do Anything Wrong'
A sheriff's deputy who took pictures at Kobe Bryant's crash site testified in court that he is not at fault.
