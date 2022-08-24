ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

John McEnroe Praises Serena Williams Amid Retirement: 'She's Like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan' (Exclusive)

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Commonsense
3d ago

He is right. No matter what anyone says. No one will ever rock the world of tennis like Serena and Venus Williams.

Reply(4)
15
Steve Miller
2d ago

So, I guess he's saying that Jordan and Ali took steroids JUST LIKE SERENA!!! SHE'S A PHONEY, STRIP ALL OF HER TITLES!!!!

Reply(6)
4
Lee Hair
3d ago

that was a great comment and Serena and her sister and her dad taught them early in life how to be a Champion

Reply
6
