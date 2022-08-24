Read full article on original website
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
TYLER — Several Smith County road projects were recently completed using bond funding. About 2.6 miles of County Road 178 (Old Palestine Road), outside of Flint, was widened, cement treated and asphalt overlaid. Texana Land & Asphalt was the contractor. A photo of CR 178 after construction can be seen at left. Officials say several residential streets just west of the city of Tyler were also improved using bond funding. Work to County Roads 1162 (Indian Drive and Choctaw Drive), 1188, and 1241 (Larry Lane and Ronald Road) was recently completed and included about two miles of roads. The contractor was True Roads Construction, LLC. Both projects came in under budget, according to a news release.
TYLER, Texas — The Lufkin Panthers went head-to-head with the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. The Panthers came away with the win, defeating the Red Raiders, 31-23. Click the video above for the highlights.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a wood grinding plant off of Highway 31 west near the 13300 block of FM 206 in Smith County, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed. The wood grinding plant is located on the same property as the Miracle-Gro Fertilizer plant. According to […]
HENDERSON, Texas — The I Am Beautiful Movement is celebrating its 10th year of bringing tools and resources to young girls so they can thrive in any environment. Shardae LaRae chatted virtually with I Am Beautiful Movement Founder Latoyia Session-Jordan, about what guests can expect for the free event this Saturday.
TYLER, Texas — The Gilmer Buckeyes went head-to-head with the Chapel Hill Bulldogs in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. The Buckeyes came away with the win, defeating the Bulldogs, 51-27. Click the video above for the highlights.
NEW LONDON, Texas — The Malakoff Tigers went head-to-head with the West Rusk Raiders in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. The Tigers came away with the win, defeating the Raiders, 28-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a study that will evaluate ways to improve downtown Tyler traffic patterns through signals and electric vehicle infrastructure. City council members voted in favor of giving an engineering contract to Kimley-Horn for $195,900 to develop a downtown Tyler traffic...
TATUM, Texas — The Center Roughriders went head-to-head with the Tatum Eagles in the first week of the 2022 Texas high school season. The Roughriders came away with the win, defeating the Eagles, 44-42. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
By Buck Ringgold McKINNEY — Longview receiver Jalen Hale is one of the top uncommitted seniors in the state of Texas. He does have a lengthy list of suitors, including Alabama and Texas. Recently, Texas A&M entered the picture, and Hale plans to officially announce his college ...
