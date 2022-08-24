Red Raiders Projected to Make Bowl Game in 2022

Is bowl game within reach for the Red Raiders?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are rebuilding in Year 1 under Joey McGuire. It is illogical for Red Raider fans to expect a championship in 2022, but reaching the postseason is possible.

ESPN released their bowl game projections for 2022 , and the Red Raiders were among the group.

ESPN predicts Texas Tech will face off against the Memphis Tigers in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

It would mark the first time the Red Raiders and the Tigers have met on the gridiron.

Both the Red Raiders and the Tigers were bowl eligible in 2021.

After finishing 6-6 in the regular season, the Red Raiders defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Liberty Bowl with Sonny Cumbie as their interim head coach.

Ryan Silverfield is entering his third season as the Tigers' head coach. The Tigers are 14-10 all-time under Silverfield. They went 6-6 last season and were slated to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl. Unfortunately, the game was canceled due to a Covid-19 outbreak on Hawaii’s team.

Texas Tech’s win total line is currently at 5.5 via VegasInsider . A bowl game would mean the Red Raiders hit their over in wins.

It will be a successful season if the Red Raiders reach a bowl game in 2022.

