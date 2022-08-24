ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Red Raiders Projected to Make Bowl Game in 2022

By Michael Gresser
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BY0q_0hSm2v0g00

Is bowl game within reach for the Red Raiders?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are rebuilding in Year 1 under Joey McGuire. It is illogical for Red Raider fans to expect a championship in 2022, but reaching the postseason is possible.

ESPN released their bowl game projections for 2022 , and the Red Raiders were among the group.

ESPN predicts Texas Tech will face off against the Memphis Tigers in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

It would mark the first time the Red Raiders and the Tigers have met on the gridiron.

Both the Red Raiders and the Tigers were bowl eligible in 2021.

After finishing 6-6 in the regular season, the Red Raiders defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Liberty Bowl with Sonny Cumbie as their interim head coach.

Ryan Silverfield is entering his third season as the Tigers' head coach. The Tigers are 14-10 all-time under Silverfield. They went 6-6 last season and were slated to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl. Unfortunately, the game was canceled due to a Covid-19 outbreak on Hawaii’s team.

Texas Tech’s win total line is currently at 5.5 via VegasInsider . A bowl game would mean the Red Raiders hit their over in wins.

It will be a successful season if the Red Raiders reach a bowl game in 2022.

You can find Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Memphis, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech signs athletic director to 8-year extension

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced today (Aug. 26) that it has signed athletic director Kirby Hocutt to an eight-year extension through the 2029-30 season. “I want to thank President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents for their continued support and confidence in the upward trajectory of our entire athletics department,” said Hocutt. “Our momentum and alignment towards excellence has never been stronger, and our best days are ahead of us.
LUBBOCK, TX
athleticbusiness.com

NCAA Reprimands Lubbock Christian Softball Athlete, Coach

Lubbock Christian student-athlete Taylor Franco and coach Daren Hays received a reprimand for misconduct that occurred during the 2022 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. The Division II Softball Committee originally issued the reprimand and other penalties that Lubbock Christian appealed to the Division II Appeals Subcommittee, which reviewed relevant materials, video, correspondence and statements made during a hearing.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TTU to pay fired Lady Raider coach $740,000+

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University agreed to pay Marlene Stollings over $740,000 in a settlement reached with the former Lady Raiders head coach, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com EverythingLubbock.com obtained the settlement document through an open records request. The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 after Stollings was fired from Texas Tech […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Cumbie
Person
Ryan Silverfield
everythinglubbock.com

Logan’s Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Bowl#Liberty Bowl#American Football#College Football#The Red Raiders#Espn#The Memphis Tigers#Texas Tech#Vegasinsider
FMX 94.5

Everybody’s Big Mad About Student Loan Forgiveness

I don't know about you, but everyone on my Facebook feed is fighting about student loans. Let's start with something that parallels this just a bit. I was invited to walk-on at several places to play college football. I promise you if there would have been $25,000 per player promised like they're doing now at Texas Tech, not only would I have done it, but my hungry-ass would have secured a spot on a team. Not having that opportunity changed the course of my life, but I'm not mad about it.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

St. John’s UMC offering affordable TTU game day parking option

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With Texas Tech football right around the corner, St. John’s United Methodist Church is making sure there is close and affordable parking available to fans. At the corner of 15th Street and University, St. John’s is only about a 10-minute walk to Jones AT&T Stadium.
102.5 KISS FM

100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton

When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
SLATON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: August 26th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 92°. Isolated storms northwest. Winds S 12-18 MPH. A stray shower or storm will remain possible before sunset...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Rain chances increase this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are on the rise through the weekend along with an increase potential in rain activity. A mostly clear start to the weekend, apart from a few showers moving into the northwest portion of the South Plains. Rain activity will be limited for the most part to this afternoon, as showers/thunderstorms develop in eastern New Mexico and make their way east into the KCBD viewing area. Not everyone will see rain but some isolated heavy rain is possible. Shower activity will quickly dissipate after sunset with dry conditions overnight. A very similar set-up for Sunday with spotty to scattered showers/thunderstorms again in the afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
316
Followers
235
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy