Blaze destroys garage in Colora; investigation continues

COLORA — A blaze destroyed a residential garage in Colora and its contents early Friday morning, translating to an estimated $20,000 in total damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

One of the occupants called 911 at 4:02 a.m. Friday after discovering the burning garage in the 2500 block of Liberty Grove Road, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.

Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.

The blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in structural damage to the 20’-by-20’ garage, which is considered a total loss, and it destroyed approximately $10,000 in property inside of it, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.

As of Friday afternoon, MOSFM investigators hadn’t pinpointed where the fire started, nor had they determined the cause of the blaze, according to the spokesperson.