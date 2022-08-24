ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colora, MD

Blaze destroys garage in Colora; investigation continues

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALl7R_0hSm2tFE00

COLORA — A blaze destroyed a residential garage in Colora and its contents early Friday morning, translating to an estimated $20,000 in total damage, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

One of the occupants called 911 at 4:02 a.m. Friday after discovering the burning garage in the 2500 block of Liberty Grove Road, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.

Approximately 20 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.

The blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in structural damage to the 20’-by-20’ garage, which is considered a total loss, and it destroyed approximately $10,000 in property inside of it, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.

As of Friday afternoon, MOSFM investigators hadn’t pinpointed where the fire started, nor had they determined the cause of the blaze, according to the spokesperson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County

Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive were closed due to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

1 person dies in two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg. Police were called to South Cameron and Shanois streets around 10 p.m. Friday. According to police, when officers arrived, they found multiple victims with numerous injuries and an adult who died at the scene. Investigators say the vehicles were traveling...
HARRISBURG, PA
Nottingham MD

Building fire reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire in the White Marsh area. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. WMVFC reports that the fire was extinguished...
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Colora, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Close I-495 SB On Friday For Shooting Investigation

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 495 in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 26, 2022, at approximately 2:56 a.m., a 20-year-old Wilmington man was traveling southbound on Interstate 495 at Terminal Avenue...
NEW CASTLE, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City

An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Tragic Accident On Wednesday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 24, 2022, in the Hartly area as Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, DE. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday...
HARTLY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Mosfm
NBC Philadelphia

I-95 Crash in Delco Injures 2, Causes Traffic Backup

Lee esta historia en español aquí. At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon. The crash snarled afternoon traffic in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was overhead as rescue crews rushed to the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday afternoon. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Brittney Lane at the intersection with Halltown Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Halltown Road approaching the intersection at Brittney Lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Toyota proceeded onto Halltown Road and into the path of the oncoming Ram pickup truck. As a result, the front of the Ram struck the left side of the Corolla. Both vehicles traveled in a northeasterly direction until coming to rest on Halltown Road.
HARTLY, DE
WBTV

One killed in motorcycle crash on S.C. 72 in Chester County

West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school. The message sent out Thursday night was also posted online, and said that the school will continue virtual learning until at least Sept. 9. Parents scrambling after several Iredell-Statesville Schools bus routes put on pause. Updated: 8 hours...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Washington

Family Mourns Man Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash

A Maryland family is in mourning after a horrible freak accident. Francisco Madero of Glen Burnie was killed Tuesday on a rural road in Anne Arundel County when the garbage truck he was working on crashed on top of him. Medero’s family left flowers near the deep ruts beside the...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy