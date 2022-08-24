ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation

The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick

‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’. The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president...
FLORIDA STATE
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat

David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away

Mac, hang it up. Get a better hobby. Don’t go away mad, just go away. “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more.” — Popeye, the Sailor Man. It’s 7 a.m. Friday, and I am sitting in Red Eye Coffee in midtown Tallahassee pouring out a stream of consciousness as righteous anger seethes. So, if this gets a bit sketchy, please accept my apologies in advance.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system. The board, which implemented the survey, discussed little about the draft survey findings at a virtual […] The post FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Primary Election Results; Two local winners emerge from primary

Tuesday’s primary, as primaries are intended to do, refined the field of public office contenders; and locally, it spelled the downfall of two longtime incumbents and the rise of two newcomers. According to the elections office, 4,258 of the county’s 9,499 registered voters cast ballots, making for a 44.83...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
LEON COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms. Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas. According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Blake Dowling: CIA & UF’s supercomputer — fighting the war on cybercrime

Right now, the cyber war rages on, so prepare for battle every time you turn on your computer or phone. Last weekend I gave a cybersecurity presentation at the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Community Conference. Eddie Gonzalez Loumiet (CEO-Ruvos) and I walked the audience through common threats, with real-life stories...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

