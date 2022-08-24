Read full article on original website
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
floridapolitics.com
National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick
‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’. The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat
David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
floridapolitics.com
Sal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away
Mac, hang it up. Get a better hobby. Don’t go away mad, just go away. “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more.” — Popeye, the Sailor Man. It’s 7 a.m. Friday, and I am sitting in Red Eye Coffee in midtown Tallahassee pouring out a stream of consciousness as righteous anger seethes. So, if this gets a bit sketchy, please accept my apologies in advance.
msn.com
Defendants targeted in DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were told they could vote
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several people who were arrested last week as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were notified by official government entities they were eligible to vote, according to court documents and interviews. The defendants told authorities they had no intention of committing voter fraud,...
FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system. The board, which implemented the survey, discussed little about the draft survey findings at a virtual […] The post FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
ecbpublishing.com
Primary Election Results; Two local winners emerge from primary
Tuesday’s primary, as primaries are intended to do, refined the field of public office contenders; and locally, it spelled the downfall of two longtime incumbents and the rise of two newcomers. According to the elections office, 4,258 of the county’s 9,499 registered voters cast ballots, making for a 44.83...
WCTV
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
The FAMU Compliance Debacle: How Will Coach Willie Simmons Lead the Rattlers Through the Controversy?
How will FAMU's head coach lead the team in Chapel Hill and against Jackson State after the recent NCAA compliance debacle?
wqcs.org
Florida Will Invest More than $56 Million to Acquire Nearly 20,000 Acres for Conservation
Tallahassee - Friday August 26, 2022: Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have voted to invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife...
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tallahassee on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
New shopping, dining options taking shape in Tallahassee's Market Square
ABC 27 got an inside look at what’s being built at the Market Square Shopping Center and how it’s driving economic growth Tallahassee.
WCTV
Leon County District 2 Race heads towards recount following a too-close to call election night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tightly contested race for Leon County Commission Seat 2 leaves two candidates vying for one spot after being separated by just 10-votes. Leon County Election’s Supervisor Mark Earley says the race is heading to a recount later this week. Both candidates Lynda Bell and...
wtxl.com
Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms. Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas. According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in...
Florida A&M, UNC officials prepping for game despite cancellation rumor
Despite online reports of a potential cancellation, both Florida A&M and North Carolina are preparing for Saturday's game. The post Florida A&M, UNC officials prepping for game despite cancellation rumor appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
floridapolitics.com
Blake Dowling: CIA & UF’s supercomputer — fighting the war on cybercrime
Right now, the cyber war rages on, so prepare for battle every time you turn on your computer or phone. Last weekend I gave a cybersecurity presentation at the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Community Conference. Eddie Gonzalez Loumiet (CEO-Ruvos) and I walked the audience through common threats, with real-life stories...
Tallahassee, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Florida State High School football team will have a game with Leon High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. The Lincoln High School football team will have a game with Chiles High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
msn.com
Florida A&M may not have enough players for season opener against North Carolina
A college football game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and North Carolina Tar Heels is in danger of cancellation due to a number of FAMU players being ruled ineligible, according to multiple reports. WTXL reporter Alison Posey spoke to FAMU coach Willie Simmons, who said that the team has 20...
