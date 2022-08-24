Read full article on original website
Can Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Overcome The Price Of Anarchy?
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. The Lightning Network as a payment routing network has many similarities with the internet itself. You must be connected to the network, payments are routed from one source node on the network to a destination node just like data packets on the internet and it requires an unbroken connection from the source to destination. It also has one massive difference — the requirement for liquidity. On the internet, as long as bandwidth is available (i.e., the pipes are not "clogged"), you can pass an infinite amount of information along a route as long as you have enough time to wait for it to get through. Lightning channels, however, can be depleted, as they require actually moving money from one side of a channel to another in order to route a payment, and eventually they will run out of money on one side and push all of it to the other.
How Countries Could Try To Kill Bitcoin Adoption
This is an opinion editorial by Interstellar Bitcoin, a bitcoin pleb. In a hypothetical world, imagine we are trying to stop Bitcoin. Why might we do it? How would we do it? What actions would we need to take? Where would this get us? To answer these questions, we first must talk about Bitcoin in a little more depth.
Bitcoin’s Incentives Are Perfect
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Tomer Strolight and Nico to discuss the Ethereum merge and how it proves that bitcoin and eth are completely different assets and whose networks have very different architectures.
The Existence Of Bitcoin Is A Political Paradox
This is an opinion editorial by Andrew Keir, an author of a daily newsletter, where he dives deeply into the transformational nature of Bitcoin. “Every time we witness an act that we feel to be unjust and do not act we become a party to injustice. Those who are repeatedly passive in the face of injustice soon find their character corroded into servility.“ — Jullian Assange, “Conspiracy as Governance,” 2006.
World’s Largest Bitcoin ATM Firm To Go Public On The Nasdaq
Bitcoin Depot is set to become a publicly-traded company on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol BTM. The bitcoin ATM firm currently operates over 7,000 ATMs across the U.S. The company will list through a SPAC deal worth $855 million with GSRM. Bitcoin Depot, the world’s largest provider of bitcoin ATMs...
Lightning Shines For Its Practicality
This is an opinion editorial by Koji Higashi, a host of the Diamond Hands community. This is the second article based on the content of the “Understanding Lightning” report produced by the Diamond Hands community, the largest Lightning Network community in Japan. The report aims to provide an overview of Lightning’s technology and ecosystem for a nontechnical audience. The first article can be found here.
