Crash shuts down Boone County highway

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night.

According to online dispatch records, firefighters with the Boone County Fire Protection District were dispatched to the crash at 8:30 p.m.

The crash happened near Highway NN.

Boone County Joint Communications sent a notification saying the lanes are blocked and asked drivers to find a different route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

