Boone County, MO

Crash shuts down Boone County highway

By Katie Greathouse
 3 days ago
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night.

According to online dispatch records, firefighters with the Boone County Fire Protection District were dispatched to the crash at 8:30 p.m.

The crash happened near Highway NN.

Boone County Joint Communications sent a notification saying the lanes are blocked and asked drivers to find a different route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Columbia, MO
Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

