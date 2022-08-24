Philippe Bien-Aime, Marleine Bastien to compete in runoff for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission

Read full article on original website
mdcthereporter.com
MDC Trustee Wins Seat On Miami-Dade County School Board
Roberto Alonso, who has served on the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees for the past two years, was elected as the new Miami-Dade County School Board representative for District 4 on Aug. 23. Alonso, who ran on a platform centered on conservative values, will help decide the county’s school...
WSVN-TV
Demings addresses housing crisis at Coconut Grove stop; sources say Crist to pick Hernandez-Mats as running mate
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The campaign trail took Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings to a church in Coconut Grove, where she addressed Florida’s housing crisis, as 7News sources said Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is expected to announce his running mate in his race against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.
Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
Dining out? Check out these 5 new Italian, pizza restaurants in Palm Beach County to try
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. A new Italian restaurant that pays homage to Sardinia’s eclectic cuisine, Zona Blu opened in suburban West Palm Beach in early April. The restaurant takes inspiration from the Italian island that’s...
Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County
MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
Wilton Manors elected officials want a big raise. So they’re giving themselves one.
Many of us think we aren’t paid nearly enough for what we do. You can include the Wilton Manors mayor and commission, who have groused that their salaries rank toward the bottom of Broward County’s 31 cities. So on Tuesday night, they voted 5-0 to give themselves a raise. The mayor’s annual pay will rise from $11,250 to $30,000 — a 166% increase — and the commissioners’ pay will go from $9,750 ...
Who are DeSantis’ new Broward School Board appointments? 4 Republicans, 2 with insider School Board experience.
In remaking the Broward School Board on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis turned to four Republicans — two of whom have School Board experience and the kind of insider knowledge that could help them effect change in the problem-plagued School District. The Republican governor has now appointed five of the nine School Board members in the overwhelmingly Democratic county. “They’re all excellent picks,” ...
Click10.com
Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
Riviera Beach recall push, rent control and home sales: Week in Review
Looking for more information on the stories covered in today's Week in Review segment?. Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Twitter: @ByRobLanders. Support local journalism. Subscribe today.
Click10.com
Man who survived wrong-way crash killing 5 students jailed in Miami-Dade, records show
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Corrections officers booked a 30-year-old man on Friday afternoon, who is accused of killing a group of five friends — a teenage girl, an 18-year-old man, and three women ages 18 and 19. The group died during a wrong-way head-on collision at about 4:30...
floridabulldog.org
Despite state law, bail reform comes to Broward in bid to end unjust treatment of poor, minorities ￼
In a move that on its face is at odds with Florida law, Broward’s chief judge ordered an end to the assessment of cash bail for most defendants charged with non-violent, third-degree felonies or misdemeanors before their first appearance in court. Instead, defendants arrested for a wide variety of...
10NEWS
DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor slain Miami police officer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the memory of a Miami police officer killed in the line of duty. Flags at the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, and the City Hall of Miami...
WSVN-TV
2 South Florida teachers share concerns about staff shortage, low pay amid struggles to make ends meet
(WSVN) - School districts in South Florida and across the country started the school year short of teachers, but current teachers warn the crisis may only get worse. 7’s Kevin Ozebek explains why in tonight’s 7 Investigates. It’s 5:30 p.m., and Jamie Delerme just got home. Jamie...
WSVN-TV
‘Not today’: Uber driver stabbed by passenger picked up in Boca Raton shares survival story
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother who drives for Uber found herself in a fight for survival after, she said, she picked up a passenger who stabbed her repeatedly with a steak knife. Shortly after she walked out of the hospital, Friday morning, Britteny Evans showed 7News...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
DeSantis and Cabinet badly botched FDLE appointment | Editorial
It’s one of the most important hiring decisions a Florida governor can make, and it happened this week. But nobody noticed (until now), and maybe that was the point. In what seemed like the blink of an eye — 58 seconds, to be exact — Gov. Ron DeSantis nominated Mark Glass to be permanent executive director of the state’s flagship police agency, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). ...
