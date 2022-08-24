Philippe Bien-Aime, Marleine Bastien to compete in runoff for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission

MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO