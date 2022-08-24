ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

floridapolitics.com

National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick

‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’. The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president...
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

Primary Election Results; Two local winners emerge from primary

Tuesday’s primary, as primaries are intended to do, refined the field of public office contenders; and locally, it spelled the downfall of two longtime incumbents and the rise of two newcomers. According to the elections office, 4,258 of the county’s 9,499 registered voters cast ballots, making for a 44.83...
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation

The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
WCTV

Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable

LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
floridapolitics.com

Sal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away

Mac, hang it up. Get a better hobby. Don’t go away mad, just go away. “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more.” — Popeye, the Sailor Man. It’s 7 a.m. Friday, and I am sitting in Red Eye Coffee in midtown Tallahassee pouring out a stream of consciousness as righteous anger seethes. So, if this gets a bit sketchy, please accept my apologies in advance.
FLORIDA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Co. I-75 bridge removal planned

GDOT Photo (Courtney Peugh): Removal of the northernmost SR 31/Madison Highway bridge over I-75 is scheduled to begin next week. It’s the bridge on the left in the photo. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this month in preparation for removal. LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia DOT will...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

TCC's Dr. Kimberly Moore selected for fellowship

TALLAHASSEE — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced today that Dr. Kimberly Moore, Vice President for Workforce Development at Tallahassee Community College, is one of 31 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship. This program, delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, prepares the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

