WCTV
Leon County District 2 Race heads towards recount following a too-close to call election night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tightly contested race for Leon County Commission Seat 2 leaves two candidates vying for one spot after being separated by just 10-votes. Leon County Election’s Supervisor Mark Earley says the race is heading to a recount later this week. Both candidates Lynda Bell and...
floridapolitics.com
National Education Association lauds Charlie Crist’s Karla Hernandez-Mats pick
‘Charlie Crist and Karla Hernández will be a breath of fresh air in Tallahassee.’. The nation’s largest labor union, the National Education Association (NEA), is praising U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s decision to select Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate. Crist formally announced Saturday that Hernández-Mats, president...
ecbpublishing.com
Primary Election Results; Two local winners emerge from primary
Tuesday’s primary, as primaries are intended to do, refined the field of public office contenders; and locally, it spelled the downfall of two longtime incumbents and the rise of two newcomers. According to the elections office, 4,258 of the county’s 9,499 registered voters cast ballots, making for a 44.83...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Great (Ongoing) Resignation
The economy isn’t back to normal even though life is normalizing. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit it scrambled the labor force in a variety of ways. The pandemic pushed businesses that were able to move employees to work from home or remotely, it precipitated a surge in voluntarily quitting for higher pay known as the Great Resignation and it led to a decrease in the labor participation rate for women, as mothers often chose to leave work to care for children during lockdowns.
msn.com
Defendants targeted in DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were told they could vote
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several people who were arrested last week as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ voter fraud crackdown were notified by official government entities they were eligible to vote, according to court documents and interviews. The defendants told authorities they had no intention of committing voter fraud,...
WCTV
Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
wqcs.org
Florida Will Invest More than $56 Million to Acquire Nearly 20,000 Acres for Conservation
Tallahassee - Friday August 26, 2022: Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have voted to invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife...
wfxl.com
Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
donalsonvillenews.com
Millers receive UGA’s Peanut Achievement Club honor as one of state’s top producers 0
Pictured – Dee Miller and Eddie Miller of 4 Miller Farms. The University of Georgia Peanut Team honored Georgia’s top peanut producers at the annual Georgia Peanut Achievement awards ceremony held recently on Jekyll Island. Seminole County’s 4 Miller Farms, represented by Dee and Eddie Miller, Jr., was...
floridapolitics.com
Sal Nuzzo: Don’t go away mad, just go away
Mac, hang it up. Get a better hobby. Don’t go away mad, just go away. “That’s all I can stands, I can’t stands no more.” — Popeye, the Sailor Man. It’s 7 a.m. Friday, and I am sitting in Red Eye Coffee in midtown Tallahassee pouring out a stream of consciousness as righteous anger seethes. So, if this gets a bit sketchy, please accept my apologies in advance.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. I-75 bridge removal planned
GDOT Photo (Courtney Peugh): Removal of the northernmost SR 31/Madison Highway bridge over I-75 is scheduled to begin next week. It’s the bridge on the left in the photo. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this month in preparation for removal. LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia DOT will...
WCTV
House in Jefferson Co. is site of three murders, exactly one year apart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three homicides occurred at a home on East Clark Avenue in Jefferson County on the same day, one year apart. The most recent murder happened Tuesday night, leaving 70-year-old Essie May Copeland dead. Neighbors said they heard seven or eight gunshots ring out that night. One...
WCTV
FAMU students relocated from on-campus housing to hotels
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU is relocating hundreds of students from on-campus housing to hotels across Tallahassee. The reason for the exodus is a pest problem that they haven’t been able to get under control. The school said fumigation is needed. According to Director of University Housing Jennifer Wilder,...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
Man found guilty of attempted 1st degree murder of Gadsden Co. Sheriff’s deputy
A man was found guilty Wednesday of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement official in Gadsden County and other offenses.
The FAMU Compliance Debacle: How Will Coach Willie Simmons Lead the Rattlers Through the Controversy?
How will FAMU's head coach lead the team in Chapel Hill and against Jackson State after the recent NCAA compliance debacle?
Citrus County Chronicle
TCC's Dr. Kimberly Moore selected for fellowship
TALLAHASSEE — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced today that Dr. Kimberly Moore, Vice President for Workforce Development at Tallahassee Community College, is one of 31 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship. This program, delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, prepares the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday.
Comments / 0