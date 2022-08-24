Read full article on original website
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?
Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Yardbarker
Steelers Make Four Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming S Elijah Riley off of waivers from the Jets. The team is also releasing LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements, along with S Donovan Stiner. Riley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later...
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)
Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
theScore
Report: Teams eyeing trade for Steelers' Rudolph
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is receiving trade interest ahead of Tuesday's cutdown day, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With Rudolph seemingly the odd man out in Pittsburgh following the offseason additions of Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, the Steelers reportedly could be tempted to move the veteran "for the right price."
Mike Tomlin Reveals QB Order For Steelers' Preseason Finale
The Steelers will follow a familiar rotation of quarterbacks this weekend against the Lions.
Blooper in Canton? Braves mascot gets HOF attention with gridiron domination of pee-wee team
Is Blooper on his way to Canton? The Braves mascot caught the attention of the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a halftime performance at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
