Lubbock, TX

Red Raiders LB Tyree Wilson Named Among Big 12's Best Linebackers

By Connor Zimmerlee
 3 days ago

Wilson is poised for a breakout season under a new defensive coordinator.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders find themselves quickly approaching the beginning of the Joey McGuire era in Lubbock with the beginning of the 2022 season looming on the horizon.

While they are likely not quite ready to compete for a Big 12 championship in year one under McGuire, they can show signs of improvement. A much needed area of improvement for the Red Raiders is the defense, as the Red Raiders struggling on that side of the ball in 2021.

Leading the charge for the Red Raiders defensively to turn things around is linebacker Tyree Wilson , who is poised to be one of the best linebackers in the Big 12. As Wilson prepares for a potential breakout season, Heartland College Sports listed him as their second best linebacker in the Big 12.

2. Texas Tech LB Tyree Wilson

Call him an edge player or whatever you want but he’s listed as an outside linebacker. Tyree is coming off a good 2021 season where he led the Red Raiders in sacks (7) and tackles for loss (13.5). Under new defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, Wilson will transition to a more standup pass rusher coming off of the edge which should give him plenty of opportunities to rack up those sacks. Texas Tech isn’t going to be some defensive juggernaut this season, but Tyree will be the anchor of it. I am dead serious when I say you should have seen this man in person at Big 12 Media Days . He looked like he was built in a football laboratory.

Wilson has also been named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, given annually to the defensive player in college football as judged by the Maxwell Football Club to be the best in the United States.

New defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter's system will allow Wilson to flourish off the edge, which will be vital for the Red Raiders defensively. Look for Wilson to build off a successful 2021 season and turn it into a 2022 season that puts the college football world on notice.

