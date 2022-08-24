ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, PA

Accidental shooting sends Williamsport juvenile to hospital

Williamsport, Pa. -- Police and emergency personnel rushed to a residence on the 300 block of Louisa Street the evening of August 23 for reports of a gunshot. In this case, the 13-year-old male in the house was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg, sustained at 7:40 p.m. according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police. EMS staff were able to stabilize the juvenile before transporting him to the hospital for further emergency treatment. While inside the residence officers located and secured the gun. Members of the Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating how the juvenile came to be in possession of the firearm. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 / email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.
Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
Woman charged after delivery of oxycodone to detectives

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was arrested after she delivered oxycodone pills twice over the course of five days in May, according to Lycoming County detectives. Yvonne Linette Fromille was charged with two counts each of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies. The 45-year-old Lycoming County resident allegedly set up deals for Percocet, but ultimately delivered oxycodone, according to an affidavit filed on...
Scranton police officer accused of fraudulently obtaining thousands in federal funds

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton Police Officer was charged with theft on Thursday after allegedly fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars in federal funds. Court documents allege sergeant Jeffrey Vaughn, age 50, obtained over $5,000 in compensation by claiming he worked a patrol shift in lower-income housing complexes when he did not. The maximum penalty […]
Police sergeant faces federal charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton police sergeant now faces up to 10 years in prison, pleading guilty to taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed. Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. This comes after Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally...
Reported shooting in Tioga County

Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
Woman accused of buying 19 guns for convicted felon

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman in Luzerne County was charged on Tuesday for allegedly purchasing 19 guns for her boyfriend. Officials said Elizabeth Delong, 37, of Luzerne, is accused of purchasing 19 guns from June 2021 to January 2022 for her boyfriend, Donald Cool III, a convicted felon. Police say a majority of […]
Mom in abuse case charged with false rape accusation

Berwick, Pa. — A mother who was recently arrested for allegedly abusing her infant is now facing another set of charges for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape, police say. Kimberly Elizabeth Lander, 31, called police on Jan. 23 to report that she’d been raped by her ex-boyfriend, George Spickard, the previous night. Lander told Berwick Det. Reagan Rafferty that she’d gotten into a fight with her current boyfriend, Christopher Lindsay, and had left their house on Catherine Street around 4 p.m. ...
Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl

Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult

Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
Watch As A Police Officer Gets Irate With Pregnant Black Woman During Traffic Stop

New York (Knewz) — A police officer in Florida has resigned after pulling a gun on a pregnant Black woman in front of her three children during a nighttime traffic stop. A little before midnight on Aug. 12, a police officer in Florida, Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob DeSue, was in the process of pulling over Ebony Washington as she was driving 75 mph in a 55-mph zone.
