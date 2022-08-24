ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

FanSided

Braves: A dream trade package to land Angels star Mike Trout

With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury

The New York Yankees received a mixed bag of injury results on Thursday. On one hand, Giancarlo Stanton was activated ahead of their game in Oakland against the Athletics. But on the other hand, Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin injury. Cortes spoke with the Yankees media ahead of Thursday’s […] The post Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Yankees made a rather odd decision by trading left-hander Jordan Montgomery at the deadline. Considering he was relatively consistent for the team, aside from his last few starts, it was puzzling they shipped him off to the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Yankees did replace him with another quality arm in Frankie […] The post The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox star returning from injury for last-gasp push for Wild Card spot

The Boston Red Sox have had several reasons to lose hope this season, but the return of this star player may be a reason to gain some. The Boston Red Sox have had several reasons to lose hope this season. They’ve had an unstable and inconsistent rotation, bullpen and lineup, and they’ve struggled like crazy to hold it together this season. There is, however, a potential silver lining with second baseman Trevor Story officially coming back from the injured list.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Brett Baty sitting for Mets Saturday night

New York Mets infielder Brett Baty is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Baty is being replaced at third base by Eduardo Escobar versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 39 plate appearances this season, Baty has a .171 batting average with a .580...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)

Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
ATLANTA, GA
Q 105.7

Clock Turns Back For Former New York Mets On Saturday

Old Timer's Day began for the New York Mets in the magical year of 1969. Good things happened that year, including their "Amazin" World Championship, amongst a myriad of major world events. The scrooge-like former Mets owners, Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz killed the beloved event in 1994. They were probably tired of hearing former Mets players mock their ownership's lack of baseball knowledge...but that's a story for another day. Old Timer's Day is back and it's Saturday at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

FanSided

