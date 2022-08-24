Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Related
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Braves: A dream trade package to land Angels star Mike Trout
With Arte Moreno selling the Angels, could future Hall of Famer Mike Trout finally be available for trade? If so, the Braves make sense. Trout deserves to play for a true contender, and the Angels have never been that. Yet, the only way he’ll be available for a trade is if the next owner who buys the team opts to strip it of its resources and start over.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
Are the Yankees going to DFA Aroldis Chapman amid long layoff?
For a second there, Aroldis Chapman appeared to be “back” for the New York Yankees, which was bringing the bullpen situation into focus as injuries began to pile up and regressions continued to take shape. Before that, though, some fans had wondered if the Yankees were going to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury
The New York Yankees received a mixed bag of injury results on Thursday. On one hand, Giancarlo Stanton was activated ahead of their game in Oakland against the Athletics. But on the other hand, Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin injury. Cortes spoke with the Yankees media ahead of Thursday’s […] The post Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a rather odd decision by trading left-hander Jordan Montgomery at the deadline. Considering he was relatively consistent for the team, aside from his last few starts, it was puzzling they shipped him off to the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Yankees did replace him with another quality arm in Frankie […] The post The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
Rule 5 candidate Matt Sauer just gave Yankees 17 reasons to keep him
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have to get back into the Rule 5 swing of things after a brief reprieve in 2021 when the event was canceled (they protected people anyway, but that’s beside the point). In recent years, the Yankees’ system has been so deep that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Go Back to the Well with Giancarlo Stanton)
After taking the day off on Friday, the BetSided team hopes to stay hot with Daily Dinger home run prop bet winners every day this week!. Last Thursday, Iain MacMillan got back on the board with Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber as he extended his lead for home runs in the National League over MVP favorite Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Red Sox star returning from injury for last-gasp push for Wild Card spot
The Boston Red Sox have had several reasons to lose hope this season, but the return of this star player may be a reason to gain some. The Boston Red Sox have had several reasons to lose hope this season. They’ve had an unstable and inconsistent rotation, bullpen and lineup, and they’ve struggled like crazy to hold it together this season. There is, however, a potential silver lining with second baseman Trevor Story officially coming back from the injured list.
numberfire.com
Brett Baty sitting for Mets Saturday night
New York Mets infielder Brett Baty is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Baty is being replaced at third base by Eduardo Escobar versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 39 plate appearances this season, Baty has a .171 batting average with a .580...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate Tomas Nido versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 130 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .193 batting average with a .523 OPS, 2 home runs,...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
Phillies activate outfielder Brandon Marsh from injured list
The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated outfielder Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Marsh, 24, landed on the IL with
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)
Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
Clock Turns Back For Former New York Mets On Saturday
Old Timer's Day began for the New York Mets in the magical year of 1969. Good things happened that year, including their "Amazin" World Championship, amongst a myriad of major world events. The scrooge-like former Mets owners, Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz killed the beloved event in 1994. They were probably tired of hearing former Mets players mock their ownership's lack of baseball knowledge...but that's a story for another day. Old Timer's Day is back and it's Saturday at Citi Field.
Orioles TV had incredible graphic about Adley Rutschman
Adley Rutschman has played in less than 80 games in his Major League Baseball career, but the Baltimore Orioles catcher is already third in a statistical category that is led by none other than Babe Ruth. And for that, Rutschman should be very, very proud. During the broadcast of Thursday...
Vaughn Grissom will have Braves fans ready to build a statue with latest comments
Standout Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom is giving fans a reason to love him beyond his high-level play by taking shots at the Mets. Vaughn Grissom is on a tear with the Braves this year, making good on his 11th-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft. If Atlanta didn’t make that...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5