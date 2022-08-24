Read full article on original website
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission surpasses $250K in flood-related expenses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has surpassed $250,000 in expenses in connection to last week’s flooding in Kanawha County’s eastern communities. More than 300 residents of Campbells Creek, Hughes Creek and surrounding areas have submitted claims related to debris and the impact of the Aug. 15 flood.
Fayette County community impacted by recent flooding met with Manchin
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 26, 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited several cities in Kanawha and Fayette Counties, such as Smithers, Hughes Creek and Point Lick Park, that were impacted by the recent flooding. “Gayle and I continue to pray for the West Virginia families and communities impacted by the flooding over the […]
lootpress.com
Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register
RALEIGH, WV (WV EXPLORER) — A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
Multimillion-dollar sports complex planned for closed West Virginia mall department store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become a multimillion-dollar sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia's largest city.The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field, an elevated track for walking or running, a rock-climbing wall and areas for wrestling, basketball, volleyball and pickleball, Charleston and Kanawha County officials announced. There also would be a large exercise gym devoted to personal training, including weightlifting and workout machines.The 247,000-square-foot complex will convert a former Macy's department store at the Charleston Town Center mall and an adjacent parking garage. Officials hope it will host regional and national events while providing a training facility for the state's athletes."In order to position our Capital City to attract top-tier, revenue generating events and the associated economic impact, we must have the necessary facilities to compete," Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in a statement.The cost of the project was not disclosed. The statement said it's the largest financial joint venture between the Kanawha County Commission and the city of Charleston.
wchsnetwork.com
Soil switch begins at Clendenin Elementary construction site
CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Contractors have begun the job to replace bad soil on the construction site of the new Clendenin Elementary School in Kanawha County. The project, to replace the school destroyed in the June 2016 flood, has been at a dead stop for nearly a year after the discovery of pyritic soil. Such soil can be a serious problem for slippage when used as fill.
wchstv.com
Multimillion-dollar sports complex proposed for property at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A multimillion-dollar project would convert the former Macy’s building at Charleston Town Center and adjacent parking garage into a sports complex with an aquatic center, a rock-climbing wall, exercise gyms and a main gymnasium. Charleston city officials and Kanawha County commissioners announced the proposed...
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
wchsnetwork.com
South Carolina man charged in Turnpike wreck
UPDATE (7:30 P.M.) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening all lanes around the incident site have reopened. Motorists can expect traffic delays because of an increase in volume in the area. PREVIOUS UPDATE (4 P.M.) — A hazardous materials cleanup crew continued cleaning up the...
wvpublic.org
Breakdowns In The Food Supply Chain And Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we hear about breakdowns in the food supply chain from suppliers to grocery stores, including Buzz Food Service in Charleston, which is trying to alleviate the problem by training new, local butchers. Folkways reporter Zack Harold has the story. Also, in this show, this week...
wchsnetwork.com
Capital Sports Center project creates buzz among business owners
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston business owners say a plan to build a multi-million dollar indoor sports complex at the Town Center Mall is restoring hope in the local economy. “Business owners like myself have more faith in the economy and in the area to start businesses or to invest...
Longtime Jackson County public servant dies
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
wchstv.com
Mother arrested following alleged abduction in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:30 p.m. 8/27/22. A mother was arrested Saturday following reports of a child obduction in Kanawha County. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston has been charged with domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. The complaint...
woay.com
West Virginia Turnpike closed due to tractor trailer accident
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) closed all West Virginia Turnpike lanes this morning after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials crashed north of Pax. The accident occurred in the northbound lane of the Skitter Creek Bridge after midnight. The driver reportedly lost control of the wheel, jackknifing and crossing the barrier wall resulting in a chemical spill of 12 275-gallon totes of Alkyl Dimethylamine, which is primarily used as a cleaning agent. WVDOT still has the road closed off as of 3:00 pm and it will remain closed until further notice.
wchsnetwork.com
Turnpike back to normal following Thursday highway-closing crash
MAHAN, W.Va. — The north-south traffic flowing through southern West Virginia was back to where it belongs Friday with the reopening of the West Virginia Turnpike following a long closure Thursday in Fayette County. Roads south of U.S. Route 60 felt the brunt of the 18-hour shutdown that occurred...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
wchsnetwork.com
Shooting investigations underway in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One person died and a second person was injured in separate shootings reported in Kanawha County Friday. Police described both of the shootings as accidental. The first was reported at 10:20 a.m. at a residence on Second Creek Road in the Sissonville area. Detectives said a...
Anderson Takes Oath of Office
CHARLESTON, WV — Andrew Anderson of Charleston became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Aug. 24. Anderson will represent the 35th District to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha. The district currently includes includes the southwestern part of Kanawha County South Charleston, Dunbar, Jefferson, and St. Albans.
WSAZ
Shake Shoppe Ironton announces new name
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Shake Shoppe in Ironton will be known by a new name beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The restaurant that first opened up in 1951 will become The Shakery: Eats and Treats. This comes after Shake Shoppe in Gallipolis filed a lawsuit against the Ironton location for...
wvexplorer.com
Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
Traffic expected on new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge by the end of the year
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Construction work is on schedule to open the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year. The new bridge being built between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges is part of an approximately $225 million project funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity Program. The project will widen I-64 between the bridge and the US 35 interchange and ease congestion over the existing bridge.
