getnews.info
Geriatric Care Services Market 2022-2027: Global Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Outlook, Top Companies and Forecast
The global geriatric care services market is majorly driven by the introduction of favorable government policies for senior citizens, along with lucrative reimbursement policies. According to latest research report By IMARC Group, titled “Geriatric Care Services Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers...
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?
The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water Modeling 5 to 10 GWh electrified containerships, researchers find that 40% of routes today could be electrified in an economically viable manner, before considering environmental costs. Sheep to manage vegetation at solar project in Colorado Developed by...
protocol.com
China's supply chain is melting in extreme heat. Whose will be next?
Searing temperatures have turned China into a furnace this summer, with a profound impact on the world’s industrial powerhouse that could be a preview of how other climate crisis-fueled changes will affect factories around the world. Rivers have dried up and with them, hydropower supplies, right at a time...
Turmoil in the natural gas market spells trouble ahead
The outlook for inflation and the global economy hinges in large part on where energy prices head next — which makes recent turbulence in natural gas markets a worrying development.
Tesla Has News That Will Delight Customers
The demand for electric vehicles has never been stronger. From disruptors to legacy carmakers, all groups producing battery-powered vehicles have full order books. But the question that has been agitating the sector for several months comes from the supply side: Can car manufacturers meet demand?. The supply-demand imbalance has been...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to address the public tomorrow.
pv-magazine-usa.com
A big boost to wind and solar is coming. Be patient, says Rystad
Data analyst Rystad Energy is projecting that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may increase the total deployments of wind and solar power by an additional 155 GW by 2030, over previous projections. In fact, Rystad’s most recent U.S. projections have been somewhat somber on solar, as they focused on polysilicon bans and investigations.
What to Know About EV Tax Credits
President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16, 2022. A new EV tax credit system will replace the old one once the law goes into effect on January 1, 2023. EV tax credits are federal incentives provided by the government to encourage consumers to buy electric cars. As gas prices rise, now might be the time to consider purchasing an EV for the long-term cost benefits associated with EVs. The new law removes the $200,000 limit on vehicle manufacturers.
Panasonic plans additional $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant - WSJ
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T), a supplier to electric-car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), is in talks to build an additional electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States at a cost of around $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Amp Energy closes $155 million in financing for solar-plus-storage portfolio
Amp Energy has closed financing on its 61 MW / 6.5 MWh solar-plus-storage portfolio in Massachusetts and New York, valued at $155 million. KeyBank led the construction and term debt, with U.S. Bank investing the tax equity for the portfolio, in the fourth transaction amongst the three parties since 2017.
Honda To Cut Japan Production By 40% On Supply Chain Woes: Reuters
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC is planning to cut Japan production by up to 40% as supply chain, and logistical woes continue to hamper, Reuters reported. The COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages have made it difficult to procure parts and logistics. The report noted that the automaker's assembly plant in Saitama...
Truth About Cars
Report: Honda Considering Seperate Supply Chain for Chinese Market
Honda is reportedly considering tweaking its global supply chain to create a firm distinction between the Chinese and global markets. While the whole world has seen production stymied by restrictive protocols introduced in response to COVID-19, the Chinese Communist Party has retained a zero-tolerance policy that appears to have totally upended its economy and resulted in continued factory stalls. That's bad news for several Japanese automakers that have stepped up their reliance on Chinese production.
TechCrunch
As a Stripe investor cuts the value of its stake, more evidence of fintech valuation pressure
However, while it is true that T. Rowe Price reduced the value of its stake in Stripe, part of its Global Technology Fund, the latest reduction in its worth is not unique. Not only has Fidelity also disclosed that it now values its Stripe shares at a discount to prior marks, but the latest T. Rowe Price news also comes after a similar cut in March.
Europe is looking at space-based solar power to address energy crisis
The European Space Agency will ask its member states to fund a preparatory space-based solar power program at a major meeting later this year. The Solaris program would explore the potential of space-based solar power (SBSP) generation to provide clean energy and contribute to decarbonization by working with European industry to assess technical feasibility, benefits, implementation options, commercial opportunities and risks of the emerging technology.
CNBC
China and India could become clean hydrogen leaders — but the industry has a long way to go, says CSIS
China and India have the potential to become world leaders in "clean" hydrogen, said Jane Nakano, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. However, Nakano observed that China, like many countries, is still producing and consuming gray hydrogen — a type of hydrogen derived from natural gas and produced from fossil fuels. It is the least renewable form of hydrogen.
Factbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
TESLA (TSLA.O):. 26-Aug-2022 - Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T), a supplier to Tesla, is in talks to build an additional EV battery plant in the United States at a cost of about $4 billion. read more.
