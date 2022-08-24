President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16, 2022. A new EV tax credit system will replace the old one once the law goes into effect on January 1, 2023. EV tax credits are federal incentives provided by the government to encourage consumers to buy electric cars. As gas prices rise, now might be the time to consider purchasing an EV for the long-term cost benefits associated with EVs. The new law removes the $200,000 limit on vehicle manufacturers.

