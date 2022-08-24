Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Poised to Grow US$ 121.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3%, Concludes MarketsandMarkets™

You’re likely reading this story on a device that uses a lithium-ion battery—which kind of sucks.For one, batteries like the one powering your phone or laptop are expensive to make. This is mostly because the rare minerals used in them are costly and resource-intensive to mine. There’s also the fact that the batteries are prone to exploding—resulting in injuries, property loss, and even death in some cases.That’s why engineers at MIT have developed a new type of energy storage that uses inexpensive, readily-available materials—and it’s potentially safer than lithium ones.The battery—which is described in a paper published on Wednesday in...

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO