ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Poised to Grow US$ 121.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3%, Concludes MarketsandMarkets™

By admin
getnews.info
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, signed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to be used as a reseller demonstration device for its customers. Weatherspoon will actively integrate Knightscope ASRs into its consulting and security services to expand its offering to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005607/en/ Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Animoca Brands’ Japan unit raises $45M at $500M valuation for NFT push

The investment, which was shelled out equally by the parent firm Animoca Brands and MUFG Bank, the largest bank in Japan with 360 years of history, comes at a time when the country is tightening regulations around the crypto industry. Japan isn’t the most crypto-friendly country. Currently, it imposes a...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Shopify Acquisition Expands E-Commerce Order Fulfillment

Shopify Inc. acquired Deliverr, Inc., offering merchants a one-stop shop for their logistics needs, from initial receipt of inventory to smart distribution, through to fast delivery and easy returns. “Together with Deliverr, Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) will give millions of independent businesses, on and off Shopify, an end-to-end logistics platform...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

U.S. Xpress CCO gone after just year and a half on job

U.S. Xpress has seen its second significant departure of an executive in the last eight months. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) said it and chief commercial officer Jake Lawson had “mutually decided to part ways.”. The move follows the December departure...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

MariMed Inc.: Existing Assets Have The Ability To Generate Over $350 million In Revenue Over Time

On August 8, MariMed, Inc. MRMD delivered second quarter 2022 financial results near the beginning of U.S. cannabis earnings season. While industry results have generally been lackluster across the board, MariMed’s post-earnings conference call did reveal that future revenue prospects have plenty of upside potential for material expansion, simply by utilizing its existing footprint.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Equipment#Market Research#Cagr#United Rentals#Equipment Rental#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Marketsandmarkets#Loaders
abovethelaw.com

Managing The Hybrid Office Of The Future With A Couple Clicks

Hybrid work models appear to be the way of the future for the legal industry and while firms will spend the short-term fretting about mentorship and face time, the long-term challenge will be office space. There’s not much reason to be dropping big bucks on floorspace that sits vacant 40 percent of the time. In a lot of ways, with hybrid work as multi-year leases expire, more firms will have to grapple with fundamentally reimagining the legal office.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

This Low-Cost, Fire-Resistant Battery Is Made Using Salt

You’re likely reading this story on a device that uses a lithium-ion battery—which kind of sucks.For one, batteries like the one powering your phone or laptop are expensive to make. This is mostly because the rare minerals used in them are costly and resource-intensive to mine. There’s also the fact that the batteries are prone to exploding—resulting in injuries, property loss, and even death in some cases.That’s why engineers at MIT have developed a new type of energy storage that uses inexpensive, readily-available materials—and it’s potentially safer than lithium ones.The battery—which is described in a paper published on Wednesday in...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability

A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Construction
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
TechCrunch

Supply chain startup FourKites, which recently laid off workers, raises $30M

FourKites didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment. FourKites, whose customers at one time included Coca-Cola, AB InBev and Walmart, tracks and helps manage freight shipments across road, rail, ocean, air and parcel. In an interview last year, CEO Matt Elenjickal told me that the idea for FourKites evolved from his time as a supply chain consultant, where he worked with enterprises that often struggled with the need for basic supply chain visibility.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class

Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

MyCarrier’s LTL booking platform reaches escape velocity

Scottsdale, Arizona-based less-than-truckload booking platform MyCarrier is growing revenue and shipment counts quickly after an important inflection point in the firm’s business plan. Founded in 2017 by GlobalTranz veterans Michael Bookout and Chris Scheid, MyCarrier raised an $8 million Series A in March 2021. The platform’s vision was to...
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Major Next Step for Sustainability and ESG Measures – The Supply Chain

A recent survey by Avetta on ESG of 45 companies from various industries surprised me. Most executives who responded mentioned how important ESG was to their company. In fact, 79% of respondents listed employee health and safety as “very important,” and 63% said managing and reducing the environmental footprint of products and services is also “very important.” But companies are still missing a pivotal opportunity as only 39% of respondents said ESG supply chain issues were “very important.”
ECONOMY
pymnts

Kenyan Agricultural Supply Chain Startup iProcure Closes $10.2M Series B

Kenyan AgriTech startup iProcure has closed a $10.2 million Series B round led by Investisseurs & Partenaires, with the funding coming from a mixture of debt and equity. The round also saw participation from Novastar Ventures, British International Investment and Ceniarth, according to a Disrupt Africa report Monday (Aug. 22).
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy