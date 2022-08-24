Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Poised to Grow US$ 121.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3%, Concludes MarketsandMarkets™

Read full article on original website
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Peggy Flannery ditched Wall Street for sustainable investing. Since making the shift, she's corralled billion-dollar investments into renewable-energy projects at Generate Capital.
This week's Banker of the Week is Peggy Flannery, who was just promoted to managing director at sustainable investment firm Generate Capital.
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, signed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to be used as a reseller demonstration device for its customers. Weatherspoon will actively integrate Knightscope ASRs into its consulting and security services to expand its offering to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005607/en/ Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Animoca Brands’ Japan unit raises $45M at $500M valuation for NFT push
The investment, which was shelled out equally by the parent firm Animoca Brands and MUFG Bank, the largest bank in Japan with 360 years of history, comes at a time when the country is tightening regulations around the crypto industry. Japan isn’t the most crypto-friendly country. Currently, it imposes a...
Exclusive-Allianz in talks with banks for China asset management venture -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Allianz SE (ALVG.DE) is in talks with Chinese banks to set up a majority-owned asset management venture in the world's second-largest economy, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, aiming to tap a $4.3 trillion market for wealth products.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Shopify Acquisition Expands E-Commerce Order Fulfillment
Shopify Inc. acquired Deliverr, Inc., offering merchants a one-stop shop for their logistics needs, from initial receipt of inventory to smart distribution, through to fast delivery and easy returns. “Together with Deliverr, Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) will give millions of independent businesses, on and off Shopify, an end-to-end logistics platform...
freightwaves.com
U.S. Xpress CCO gone after just year and a half on job
U.S. Xpress has seen its second significant departure of an executive in the last eight months. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) said it and chief commercial officer Jake Lawson had “mutually decided to part ways.”. The move follows the December departure...
MariMed Inc.: Existing Assets Have The Ability To Generate Over $350 million In Revenue Over Time
On August 8, MariMed, Inc. MRMD delivered second quarter 2022 financial results near the beginning of U.S. cannabis earnings season. While industry results have generally been lackluster across the board, MariMed’s post-earnings conference call did reveal that future revenue prospects have plenty of upside potential for material expansion, simply by utilizing its existing footprint.
abovethelaw.com
Managing The Hybrid Office Of The Future With A Couple Clicks
Hybrid work models appear to be the way of the future for the legal industry and while firms will spend the short-term fretting about mentorship and face time, the long-term challenge will be office space. There’s not much reason to be dropping big bucks on floorspace that sits vacant 40 percent of the time. In a lot of ways, with hybrid work as multi-year leases expire, more firms will have to grapple with fundamentally reimagining the legal office.
Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Are Stumbling Today
Major cannabis reforms in the U.S. are unlikely in the near term, according to a key senator.
This Low-Cost, Fire-Resistant Battery Is Made Using Salt
You’re likely reading this story on a device that uses a lithium-ion battery—which kind of sucks.For one, batteries like the one powering your phone or laptop are expensive to make. This is mostly because the rare minerals used in them are costly and resource-intensive to mine. There’s also the fact that the batteries are prone to exploding—resulting in injuries, property loss, and even death in some cases.That’s why engineers at MIT have developed a new type of energy storage that uses inexpensive, readily-available materials—and it’s potentially safer than lithium ones.The battery—which is described in a paper published on Wednesday in...
thefastmode.com
Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability
A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
First to USA TODAY: Government website to suspend orders for free COVID tests due to limited supply
The Biden administration says it has to suspend distribution of free at-home COVID-19 tests because Congress hasn't provided the additional funds requested.
TechCrunch
Supply chain startup FourKites, which recently laid off workers, raises $30M
FourKites didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment. FourKites, whose customers at one time included Coca-Cola, AB InBev and Walmart, tracks and helps manage freight shipments across road, rail, ocean, air and parcel. In an interview last year, CEO Matt Elenjickal told me that the idea for FourKites evolved from his time as a supply chain consultant, where he worked with enterprises that often struggled with the need for basic supply chain visibility.
9to5Mac
Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class
Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
freightwaves.com
MyCarrier’s LTL booking platform reaches escape velocity
Scottsdale, Arizona-based less-than-truckload booking platform MyCarrier is growing revenue and shipment counts quickly after an important inflection point in the firm’s business plan. Founded in 2017 by GlobalTranz veterans Michael Bookout and Chris Scheid, MyCarrier raised an $8 million Series A in March 2021. The platform’s vision was to...
UK's Micro Focus shares nearly double after Canada's OpenText agrees $6 billion takeover
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Micro Focus (MCRO.L) soared more than 90% on Friday after Canadian software company OpenText (OTEX.TO), agreed to buy the enterprise software maker in an all-cash deal valuing the British company at $6 billion including debt.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Major Next Step for Sustainability and ESG Measures – The Supply Chain
A recent survey by Avetta on ESG of 45 companies from various industries surprised me. Most executives who responded mentioned how important ESG was to their company. In fact, 79% of respondents listed employee health and safety as “very important,” and 63% said managing and reducing the environmental footprint of products and services is also “very important.” But companies are still missing a pivotal opportunity as only 39% of respondents said ESG supply chain issues were “very important.”
TechCrunch
6 first-time funds see an advantage in entering a downturn without a large portfolio
Will it be the legacy investors with years of experience amassed through multiple market cycles — but who also have a sizable portfolio to worry about — or the emerging managers who are looking at the market with fresh eyes and a clean slate? We’re about to find out.
Kenyan Agricultural Supply Chain Startup iProcure Closes $10.2M Series B
Kenyan AgriTech startup iProcure has closed a $10.2 million Series B round led by Investisseurs & Partenaires, with the funding coming from a mixture of debt and equity. The round also saw participation from Novastar Ventures, British International Investment and Ceniarth, according to a Disrupt Africa report Monday (Aug. 22).
