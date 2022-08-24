ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

A slight change to the weekend forecast -Emily

A very happy Friday to you! We are going to warm up into the 90s in most areas today, warmer than yesterday, and we’ll have breezy conditions. The breezy conditions continue through Saturday afternoon. Those winds are increasing the concern and risk for new and existing wildfires, particularly because...
One last round of storms tonight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Thunderstorms in the Inland Northwest will continue to rumble across the northern Washington mountains and Idaho Panhandle regions through midnight. Some storms will come with gusty winds and hail. Almost all storms tonight will have a lot of lightning, similar to what we saw on Wednesday. This...
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors

By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State

Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest

WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
