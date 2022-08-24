Read full article on original website
KXLY
A slight change to the weekend forecast -Emily
A very happy Friday to you! We are going to warm up into the 90s in most areas today, warmer than yesterday, and we’ll have breezy conditions. The breezy conditions continue through Saturday afternoon. Those winds are increasing the concern and risk for new and existing wildfires, particularly because...
KXLY
One last round of storms tonight – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Thunderstorms in the Inland Northwest will continue to rumble across the northern Washington mountains and Idaho Panhandle regions through midnight. Some storms will come with gusty winds and hail. Almost all storms tonight will have a lot of lightning, similar to what we saw on Wednesday. This...
KXLY
A chance for isolated thunderstorms persist through Thursday afternoon! -Emily
We’re still holding on to a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. It doesn’t look super promising, but it’s worth mentioning given that it could be a few hours out. If these storms do develop, they’ll be very isolated. Some areas will be hit...
msn.com
A Milder, Drier Winter For Washington, Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts
SEATTLE — Winter will be “wet and mild” in the western U.S. and “shivery and snowy” elsewhere, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022-23 winter forecast released Thursday. The publication called its forecast “a tale of two winters.”. “Depending on where you live,...
WA heat advisory in effect as Sea-Tac braces for its 12th 90-degree day in 2022
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Washington state, forecasting highs well above normal for the lower Cascade region on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather agency forecasts a chance for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to hit 90 degrees Thursday, which would make for the 12th such instance in 2022.
KOMO News
There's an influx of people moving to Eastern Washington in significant fire danger areas
Many new people are moving to our area and it seems some aren't too aware of the real risks of fire. A roundtable discussion with U.S. Senator Patty Murray reveals that people aren't educated enough on fire safety, and it's putting too many in danger. Senator Murray says her mission...
Chronicle
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors
By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State
Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
KOMO News
Study reveals most common things on Washington beaches are needles, plastic
SEATTLE — A new study by the University of Washington is revealing some of the shocking things being washed on shore, including needles. Now, a push is being made to get the trash out of our ocean. “We would like to see its natural beauty and it would be...
50% of WA residents eligible for free or lower hospital bills. What it means in Tri-Cities
Check to see if you qualify. You might be surprised.
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
nbcrightnow.com
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest
WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
KOMO News
Minnesota man dies after jumping off 40-foot cliff at Olympic National Park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Minnesota man visiting Washington state died Tuesday after jumping off a 40-foot cliff at Lake Crescent. Olympic National Park officials say Tou Yang, 43, was at Lake Crescent around 11:30 a.m. at the popular Devil’s Punchbowl location on the lake. Yang jumped off...
75-year-old Tri-Cities motorcyclist dies making highway U-turn
The crash closed the Washington state highway for hours.
