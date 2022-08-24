ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Fact Check: Will shading an AC unit with a canopy lower energy bills?

This summer is another testimony to how much we have tampered with the Earth's thermostat. The United States, United Kingdom, and many other parts of the world have experienced unprecedented excessive heat waves. Life hacks to tame the heat and make living conditions bearable spread like wildfire. One of them was placing an umbrella or canopy over outdoor AC units. Users on social media claimed that people could lower their energy bills and the temperature in their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Digital Trends

What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?

One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Bay#Bay State#Air Conditioning#Emergency Service#Renewable Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hvac#Fga Trades
pv-magazine-usa.com

A big boost to wind and solar is coming. Be patient, says Rystad

Data analyst Rystad Energy is projecting that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may increase the total deployments of wind and solar power by an additional 155 GW by 2030, over previous projections. In fact, Rystad’s most recent U.S. projections have been somewhat somber on solar, as they focused on polysilicon bans and investigations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro kit sees first discount to $4,245 ($754 off) in New Green Deals

Are you tired of going off-grid and not having power to run your drone without a gas generator? Well, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro solves that problem and more, all without a single drop of gas or oil. It features a 2,160Wh power station and includes four 200W solar panels that can recharge the battery in just 2.5 hours, making it a solid solution for off-grid power. At $4,245, you’re saving $754 with today’s deal and enjoying the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition

Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Inpex Looking To New Acreage As Base For Massive CCS Project

Inpex has been awarded a greenhouse gas storage assessment permit that could be used to create one of the largest CCS projects in the world. — Japan’s Inpex has been awarded a greenhouse gas storage assessment permit as part of a joint venture with TotalEnergies and Woodside Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Heat pumps are hot, but cool roofs are cool too

Most of the country already has air conditioning, but the parts that don't are going to want it. Increased temperatures are going to bring more demand for air conditioning. The least air-conditioned states are scattered around the country, but are mostly in the West, where drought and heatwaves are making summer less tolerable along the Pacific Coast and in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a new analysis of Energy Department data by University of California, Berkeley economist Lucas Davis.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy