This September, Azealia Banks is coming to New York City for her upcoming SummerStage performance in Central Park. Azealia Banks had a tragic past. Her father passed away when she was 2 years old from cancer, and her mother was abusive. When she was 14 years old, she moved away from her mother and lived with her older sister. She then pursued the arts, and began a singing career in 2008 when she released her debut recording “Gimme a Chance.” She was signed to XL Recordings but then left the label. In 2011, she released her debut single “212” as the lead single from her EP ‘1991,’ and it went viral. She then went on to have a successful music career, and will be performing at SummerStage next month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO