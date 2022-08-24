ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, OK

Voters In Garfield County Reject Jail Bond Proposal

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDS4h_0hSlza9a00

Voters in Garfield County have rejected a $8.5 million bond proposal to expand and renovate the Garfield County Correctional Facility.

63% of voters said no to the jail.

Comments / 12

Related
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in larceny case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in ONG bill fraud case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Amanda Rayann Palmer, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Palmer is charged with a felony count of obtaining money by trick or deception. Ponca City police report that on May 13, a resident reported he was the victim of...
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Californian freed on $100,000 bail on marijuana trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 54-year-old man from Stockton, Cal, who was arrested on Highway 51 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on a Payne County charge of trafficking 360.8 pounds of marijuana in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Garfield County, OK
Government
kaynewscow.com

Court date set in DUI accident case

NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Brandon Keith Tsosie Sr., 51, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Tsosie is facing a felony charge of person involved in an accident while under the influence of alcohol after two or more felonies and misdemeanor counts of DUI and possession of marijuana.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug. 19-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
KAY COUNTY, OK
msn.com

Stillwater bridge under construction to take longer and cost more than expected

A bridge under construction in Stillwater is expected to take longer than what was originally intended. The Husband St. Bridge project will take, at minimum, a half-year longer to complete and cost approximately $500k more than originally expected. In Sept. 2014, the City of Stillwater outsourced geotechnical and engineering services,...
guthrienewspage.com

Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash

An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement log Aug. 19-22

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of N. Oak for a report of a stolen phone. A report was made. At 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of west Ponca for a report of a subject being chased. A report was made.
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News On 6

OSU Student Housing Dealing With 'Overcrowding'

Oklahoma State University is dealing with overcrowding inside its dorms, but the university said this is typical this time of year. Officials said around 20 to 25 students were dealing with this issue, but they should have their own space by Friday.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy