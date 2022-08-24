Voters In Garfield County Reject Jail Bond Proposal
Voters in Garfield County have rejected a $8.5 million bond proposal to expand and renovate the Garfield County Correctional Facility.
63% of voters said no to the jail.
Voters in Garfield County have rejected a $8.5 million bond proposal to expand and renovate the Garfield County Correctional Facility.
63% of voters said no to the jail.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 12