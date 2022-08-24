Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Special session happening in Idaho next week
A special session is happening in Idaho next week. KHQ's John Webb spoke with Governor Brad Little on Thursday.
KHQ Right Now
Ex-Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping intern denied motion for acquittal, retrial
Ex-Idaho lawmaker Aaron Von Ehlinger's motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied on Thursday, the Idaho Statesman reported. Now, he'll be sentenced on Aug. 31.
KHQ Right Now
SPD warning parents and kids to be on lookout for fentanyl pills resembling candy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The emergence of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in several states has prompted the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to issue a warning to parents in the community. The colorful pills have appeared in Arizona, Oregon, California and Washington D.C., according to SPD. They have been found in various forms,...
KHQ Right Now
Population growth impacting North Idaho water supply
Population growth in North Idaho has caused issues with water levels. In some areas, water has run dry as developers continue to build.
KHQ Right Now
Thunderstorms linger through today, cool down on the way!
Thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Thursday as this lingering system begins its exit to the east. The strongest storms will be in North Idaho and Montana with some producing heavy downpours that will create flooding concerns. Friday, a weak system will slide by to the north bringing breezy conditions...
