'A Blessing': Marquise Goodwin Embracing His Seahawks Opportunity

Goodwin's long NFL journey has led him to Seattle, and he has no plans of wasting a single rep.

New team, new number, new mindset. But veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin isn't new to this.

"Yeah, it’s very similar," Goodwin said of the Seattle Seahawks offense. "Most of the offenses I have been in have been West Coast, so it’s similar.”

As Goodwin heads into this season , he'll now have 10 years of NFL experience under his belt as he suits up for his fourth different team. Learning the offense is the easy part.

But even though the 31-year-old has seen almost everything a veteran receiver can, he's undergoing the challenge of keeping his learning net open as he continues to catch ways to become a better, player, teammate, and person - all while taking nothing for granted.

“Signing with the Seahawks was definitely a blessing ... They speak so highly of this organization, so to see it firsthand is truly eye-opening and I’m grateful that I get to experience it now," he said.

His newfound approach is critical for a Seahawks team that is entering an era of uncertainty after longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason. The franchise will now have a new starting quarterback for the first time in over a decade.

Either Geno Smith or Drew Lock will get the start opposite of Wilson and the Broncos in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. And until then, he knows it's his job to be at his best in order to make things go smoother.

“It’s a responsibility for me because I am a receiver," Goodwin said. "My role is to help the quarterback out. When he throws, I have to make the play. My role is just to know what I am supposed to do, know my assignment, and be detailed and deliberate in my approach to every day and every play.”

This has all been part of the process of Goodwin's continued growth . Even though he's probably already been considered a veteran for a handful of years now, he's still learning exactly what that label entails for team success and his own development.

“I really take every minute that I can and try to find ways to get better, even if I am not on the field as opposed to when I was younger," Goodwin said. "I think I would probably rush off of the field or try to get to my phone, social media, or whatever it may be. I just got a lot more serious the older I got. I’m really appreciative of every rep and everything because it all counts. I realized that being older.”

Cliche as it may sound, it applies heavily to Goodwin. Every rep does count. In 2019, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve during his final season with the San Francisco 49ers with knee and foot issues that the team described as "chronic".

And during his first year with the Niners in 2017, Goodwin suffered two concussions two months apart, bringing his total to five concussions in a 16-month span.

He still played 14 games during his only season with the Chicago Bears last year, but he's laser-focused on being in game shape ahead of the season.

“I’m in game form, just because I’ve been out doesn’t mean I’m not prepared to play," Goodwin said. "I was looking forward to being out there and at least being available to the team, but it is what it is with the injury. It’s just out of my control, so I’m just taking advantage of rehab and taking advantage of mental reps right now.”

He's now returning to his home state of Texas for Seattle's third and final preseason game Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Seahawks will be entering an environment all too familiar and nostalgic for Goodwin, as he played at AT&T Stadium during his time in college with the Texas Longhorns.

“Yeah, I was actually the first team to play in the new stadium at the Big 12 Championship in 2009 versus Nebraska," he said. "I haven’t since I’ve been a pro. Only in high school and college.”

In 89 career games, Goodwin has totaled 160 catches, 2,636 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. The downfield speedster has averaged 16.5 yards per reception during his career.

Now as the third receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Goodwin will look to satisfy the responsibilities that now rest on his shoulders as a valued veteran in the locker room.

And, of course, he'll be aiming to use his world-class track speed to blaze by defenders and win Seattle fans over in the process.

