Cougars and chaos: Why another publication believes BYU football can play spoiler
A quarter of the teams on BYU football’s 2022 schedule are starting the season ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. Three of those teams are in the top 15 — Notre Dame at No. 5, Baylor at No. 11, and Oregon at No. 11 — while Arkansas sits just inside the top 20 at No. 19.
Utah football bolstered by the return of healthy defensive backs after Rose Bowl
In last year’s Rose Bowl, Utah’s secondary was depleted due to injuries. But as the 2022 season gets set to kick off, the Utes seem to be healthy again. JaTravis Broughton, Faybian Marks, Zemaiah Vaughn and Malone Mataele are back and ready to go. “When you have a...
No ‘chumps’ allowed: Why BYU’s defense is determined to not take a backseat to BYU’s offense in 2022
For more than eight months now, BYU’s defensive football players have had to listen to how they were the weak link in 2021, and how if they had been better on third down, and better at stopping the run, the Cougars would have finished 12-1 or 11-2 last year instead of 10-3.
‘Put your best 11 on the field’: Depth, versatility will be key for Utah’s defense
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is hoping to make the most of the depth and versatility he has at his disposal this season. “Last year, depth was a big deal,” he said. “It’s going to continue to be a big deal when you play the schedule that we play. You have to have depth at every single position.”
‘He’s our Deebo Samuel’: ‘How Micah Bernard became one of Utah’s top playmakers
Running back Micah Bernard is one of the most athletic players on Utah’s roster and he’ll be heavily counted on this season as a playmaker in the offense. Bernard stepped in at cornerback in the Utes’ 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Also in that game, he made a remarkable, leaping, finger-tip touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone against the Buckeyes.
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
What’s the next barrier for Utah football to break down? Kyle Whittingham has an answer
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is no stranger to breaking down barriers. Whittingham, college football’s second-longest tenured head coach at the FBS level, has turned the Utes into a perennial contender in the Pac-12 Conference and a team that’s become accustomed to being ranked among the country’s Top 25 teams.
‘He’s grown into a grown man’: Why this Utah wide receiver was ‘Money’ in fall camp
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham said one of the standouts of fall camp was sophomore wide receiver Money Parks. “That’s been maybe one of the brightest spots of camp, the way he’s stepped up and elevated his game,” Whittingham said of Parks. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of...
High school football: Big offensive first half lifts Provo to comfortable win over Cedar Valley
A quick start and a big offensive first half gave Provo all of the momentum needed to cruise to a fairly comfortable 36-14 victory over Cedar Valley. Two first quarter touchdowns by running back Jamison Harwood and a field goal by Moses Vaenuku got Provo out to a fast start and gave the Bulldogs some much welcome breathing room, something they were not used to having so far this season.
There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for this year’s Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship
The Ty Jordan/Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship was established by the University of Utah last year, first to honor Jordan and then later Lowe, after the pair of Ute football players and best friends tragically lost their lives in separate gun-related incidents. There couldn’t be a more fitting recipient for the...
High school football: Corner Canyon tops Bingham, 38-28, thanks to big offensive second quarter
In the middle of a preseason road gauntlet with uncharacteristic wobbles, Corner Canyon found its footing with a big second quarter to top 6A foe Bingham Friday night. The Chargers pounced on a fumbled exchange and Drew Patterson punched in a short touchdown run to combine with two Isaac Wilson touchdown passes to score 21 unanswered points and shift momentum just before the break on the way to a 38-28 victory over Bingham.
High school football: Riverton finds early momentum, rolls to easy win over Cyprus
It was a long bus ride home for the Riverton Silverwolves last week and an even longer week that followed, recovering from a disappointing loss at Dixie, but it gave coach Jody Morgan’s team ample opportunity to recover and focus on its next opponent — the Cyprus Pirates.
High school football: Big plays down the stretch give American Fork win over West
It took American Fork almost three quarters to pull away from West Friday night. The Cavemen used a trick play and a defensive touchdown to keep their unblemished record intact and come away with a 20-13 victory at home over the Panthers. American Fork found itself in a dogfight, up...
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
High school football: Mountain Ridge runs over Wasatch in a shootout
The Mountain Ridge Sentinels had their way with the Wasatch Wasps on Thursday night in what turned out to be an offensive shootout, coming away with 51-33 victory. Wasatch had absolutely no answer for Mountain Ridge’s dynamic duo of running backs Cade Uluave and Semisi Kinikini. Uluave rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Kinikini rushed for 224 yards and found the end zone twice.
High school soccer: Thursday night highlights include Layton and Weber going down to the wire, Hillcrest wining in double overtime
Games rarely get more tense than Thursday’s game in Layton. The Lancers went into the second half up 1-0, but The Warriors wouldn’t go away easily. They tied the game 2-2 in the second half and push the game to a shutout. It was an amazingly tight shootout that ultimately went to 13 shots.
Opinion: Utah is not a safe place for families until we change our domestic violence stats
Recent events in the media have reminded us, yet again, that domestic violence is a serious and widespread issue affecting women and families in Utah. From the devastating loss of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin, Mandy Mayne, to concerns over the Salt Lake County District Attorney declining to prosecute domestic violence, two things are clear.
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots
Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
