ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
State
West Virginia State
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
deseret.com

‘He’s our Deebo Samuel’: ‘How Micah Bernard became one of Utah’s top playmakers

Running back Micah Bernard is one of the most athletic players on Utah’s roster and he’ll be heavily counted on this season as a playmaker in the offense. Bernard stepped in at cornerback in the Utes’ 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Also in that game, he made a remarkable, leaping, finger-tip touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone against the Buckeyes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#College Football#Arizona State#American Football#Ap#Asu
deseret.com

High school football: Big offensive first half lifts Provo to comfortable win over Cedar Valley

A quick start and a big offensive first half gave Provo all of the momentum needed to cruise to a fairly comfortable 36-14 victory over Cedar Valley. Two first quarter touchdowns by running back Jamison Harwood and a field goal by Moses Vaenuku got Provo out to a fast start and gave the Bulldogs some much welcome breathing room, something they were not used to having so far this season.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Corner Canyon tops Bingham, 38-28, thanks to big offensive second quarter

In the middle of a preseason road gauntlet with uncharacteristic wobbles, Corner Canyon found its footing with a big second quarter to top 6A foe Bingham Friday night. The Chargers pounced on a fumbled exchange and Drew Patterson punched in a short touchdown run to combine with two Isaac Wilson touchdown passes to score 21 unanswered points and shift momentum just before the break on the way to a 38-28 victory over Bingham.
DRAPER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
RIVERTON, UT
eastidahonews.com

BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Mountain Ridge runs over Wasatch in a shootout

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels had their way with the Wasatch Wasps on Thursday night in what turned out to be an offensive shootout, coming away with 51-33 victory. Wasatch had absolutely no answer for Mountain Ridge’s dynamic duo of running backs Cade Uluave and Semisi Kinikini. Uluave rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Kinikini rushed for 224 yards and found the end zone twice.
HEBER CITY, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots

Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy