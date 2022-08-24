Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
How to Stay Connected to the L.A. Food SceneCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Heather Hutt To Replace Herb Wesson, Ridley-Thomas If Approved By L.A City CouncilSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
monovisions.com
Tod Papageorge: “The Beaches 1975-1981”
Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
KTLA’s Lynette Romero’s The Morrison named most dog-friendly place to eat in the country
KTLA's Lynette Romero's The Morrison named most dog-friendly place to eat in the country. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. KTLA 5 anchor Lynette Romero and...
Fast & Furious 10 Filming Protested in LA as Locals Say Series Has Ruined Neighborhood
Universal StudiosIllegal street racing continues to be a problem in L.A., and some residents blame Universal Studios.
myburbank.com
Artist Thierry Lefort Leaves His Mark With Vibrant Downtown Burbank Mural
Renowned international artist Thierry Lefort has created a local mural in partnership with the City of Burbank that shows a stunning interpretation of the city. Lefort’s relationship with the city began after the Burbank Economic Development team learned of his art through social media in the summer of 2021. The department was so impressed with Lefort’s work that they asked for permission to repost his creations online, which set the stage for their alliance.
nerdreactor.com
Cemetery Lane Returns to LA for Halloween 2022 Season
The Halloween season is almost upon us, and that means there will be plenty of spooky and frightening events and activities coming out of the woodwork. Cemetery Lane is one such event, and it will be returning to Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles from October 19-30, 2022. Heritage Square...
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
No Film School
How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?
When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
KESQ
20 photos of LA in the 1950s
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
The Beloved Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Returns To L.A.’s Chinatown After Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back in L.A.’s Chinatown. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that can be traced down centuries and is traditionally celebrated in both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures. Similar festivals are found in Korea and Japan. The festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time dedicated to showing appreciation for all the bountiful harvests during the season—and most importantly, sharing it with loved ones. This year, Angelenos can expect traditional Chinese demonstrations, local vendors, live music, a moon ritual with mooncake sampling, and moon viewing through telescopes! It is traditional to eat mooncakes during this time, and these delicious treats will be available for purchase around the local bakeries in the district. Bring your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate in the traditional L.A. Chinatown way!
myburbank.com
City of Burbank
Free Recycled Water is Available for Pick Up Near George Izay Park between September 6-20, 2022. The City of Burbank is kicking off its 100th birthday celebration with the launch of its new Centennial website. Contained within the City’s main website (burbankusa.com),...
myburbank.com
City Council Approves Burbank Rose Float Design for 2023 Parade
Burbank’s City Council on Tuesday approved the design of the new 2023 float that will be built by the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association (BTORA) for this year’s Rose Parade. “Adventure Awaits” will be Burbank’s entry in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade that will be held on...
myburbank.com
Burbank’s Chamber Welcomes Lotus and Light
The Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lotus and Light to our city!. From the thoughtfully crafted original recipes and fresh, bold sauces to its interior design of organic and warm textures and meaningfully curated artwork. For more information go to: www.lotusandlight.net/
myburbank.com
Free Encanto Outdoor Movie Night Friday at UMe Credit Union
UMe Credit Union is hosting a free outdoor movie night this Friday, August 26th, featuring the Disney film, Encanto. The free community event will take place in the UMe parking lot, located at 3000 W Magnolia Blvd, right here in Burbank. The event starts at 6:00pm with a pre-show kickoff featuring food trucks, trivia, kids activities, giveaways and more.
Did This Disgraced Restaurateur Secretly Help LA’s Hottest Restaurant Get Off the Ground?
One of the buzziest restaurants in Los Angeles is currently buzzing for a not-so-great reason: The owners of Horses seem to have been involved—and may still be involved—with the disgraced restaurateur Ken Friedman. In a new report from Eater LA, Horses’ Liz Johnson, Will Aghajanian and Stephen Light acknowledge that Friedman helped out with the restaurant in its early days, but say he has no current ties to the spot. Friedman, however, says he’s a profit-sharing owner of the perpetually packed restaurant that has gained national acclaim, including a spot on Robb Report‘s 2022 ranking of the 10 Best New Restaurants...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Provençal Style Stone Villa in Orange County
Located at the residential and golf preserve Shady Canyon in Irvine, California, this Mediterranean style estate has a casual elegant rustic charm. Designed by EBTA Architects, the stone villa is organized around multiple courtyards. The use of materials such as reclaimed roof tiles, antique beams, and carved limestone give the home a timeless authenticity.
SoCal this weekend to see morning clouds, afternoon sunshine
Southern California this weekend will be warm with some parts seeing morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
Justin Timberlake set to perform at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Chris Pine and father Robert teaming up to serve as co-hosts
Justin Timberlake will perform at the upcoming Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala that will be co-hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine. Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced their participation on Tuesday ahead of the biennial gala that will take place on October 8 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
The Best Apple Picking Near Los Angeles
There is something special about LA County in the fall—the air feels (slightly) crisper, the hunt for fall foliage begins, the kids are back in school, and the holiday season kicks off with the quintessential apple-picking experience for the whole family. Just 90-minutes from DTLA, you can find yourself in the apple picking center, aka: Oak Glen. Here you’ll find rustically lush orchards, ranches and farms to go on u-pick adventures, and quaint eateries to indulge in homemade treats. And if you want more than just apple picking, there are plenty of other opportunities for a good time, including: festivals, cider-making, petting zoos, corn mazes, and food vendors to purchase your own apple confections, like decadent apple butter. So grab your wagons and baskets and get the whole family ready for apple picking near Los Angeles that will guarantee a delicious and memorable time for all!
