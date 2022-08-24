After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back in L.A.’s Chinatown. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that can be traced down centuries and is traditionally celebrated in both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures. Similar festivals are found in Korea and Japan. The festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time dedicated to showing appreciation for all the bountiful harvests during the season—and most importantly, sharing it with loved ones. This year, Angelenos can expect traditional Chinese demonstrations, local vendors, live music, a moon ritual with mooncake sampling, and moon viewing through telescopes! It is traditional to eat mooncakes during this time, and these delicious treats will be available for purchase around the local bakeries in the district. Bring your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate in the traditional L.A. Chinatown way!

