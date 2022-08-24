ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

Albion, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Albion, MI
Crime & Safety
MLive

Watch West Michigan officers catch small alligator near street

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Safety officers clearly had some fun with this one. After a sergeant came upon a small alligator crawling across a street Tuesday evening, officers soon after used a catch-pole to corral the critter. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, police penned a humorous Facebook account of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Hillsdale County deputy to stand trial for alleged misconduct

LANSING, Mich. — A Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy is heading to trial for allegedly coercing a woman into an inappropriate sexual relationship, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. A judge found enough evidence against 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township on two counts of misconduct in office,...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police arrest 5 juveniles in shooting near Clifford Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police arrested five juvenile suspects early Monday morning following a shooting near Clifford Park. According to authorities, police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Lyons and Kenwood avenues, where they found dozens of shell casings, along with a vehicle and house that had been struck by gunfire.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Ypsilanti man in custody charged with CSC, kidnapping 11 year-old girl

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ypsilanti Police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11 year-old girl.According to a press release, the victim snuck out of her home on the night of May 20 and was picked up by 35 year-old Brandon Hutson and that's when the assault took place. The girl was located the following day.Hutson was arrested on August 24 and is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of first-degree criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful imprisonment. He's currently lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.Ypsilanti Police Lieutenant Brent Yuchasz says due to the sensitive nature of the case, no additional information will be released.
The State News, Michigan State University

Man shot by ELPD officers charged with 7 felony counts

DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man shot by East Lansing police officers at a Meijer on April 25, has been charged with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges.He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The felony charges include four counts of assaulting or obstructing police and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a firearm and felony firearm possession.VanAtten was taken into custody after a warrant was issued in April. A 54B District Court record filed Aug. 23 did not list a lawyer.The charges come...
WLNS

Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Eaton Rapids man arrested after standoff

EATON RAPIDS, MI — Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a domestic assault suspect after an armed standoff lasting nearly ten hours on Monday. Police say they were called around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning with a complaint of an assault at a home in the eight-thousand block of Katelin Drive near Eaton Rapids. The victim left before police arrived, according to reports.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
wtvbam.com

Four homes hit by drive by projectiles in Steuben County.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports houses were damaged by projectiles during the early morning hours of Tuesday. The first report was in the 1100 block of East County Road 300 North at about 2:30 a.m.. A second report came from...
MLive

4 men arrested after stabbing, home invasion in Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- An alleged home invasion left two men injured and another four in jail Tuesday morning, police said. At about 5:03 a.m. Aug. 23, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of S. Blackstone Street for a reported assault. At...
JACKSON, MI

