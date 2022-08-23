ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Robert Bender wins Republican primary, will face Democratic challenger Myra Van Hoose

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Bender will run unopposed in the November election.

Robert Bender won out against Republican challenger Stan McDaniels in the Republican primary and will face a Democratic challenger to the District 4 Escambia County Commission seat in November.

By 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, Bender had captured over half of all possible votes with 6,991 votes to McDaniels' 1,904 votes, with 19 of the 19 precincts reported.

Democratic candidate Myra Van Hoose ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face Bender in the Nov. 8 general election.

Race preview: Escambia Commission District 4 race pits Robert Bender against newcomer Stan McDaniels

Meet Bender: Robert Bender: Candidate, Escambia County Commissioner, District 4

Meet Van Hoose: Myra J. Van Hoose: Candidate, Escambia County Commissioner District 4

Bender has occupied the seat since 2018 when he took over from current Mayor Grover Robinson IV .

In his first term, one of Bender's biggest moves was to push the Pensacola Beach toll to a fully electronic system. Bender said the move has cut down on a lot of the traffic problems at Pensacola Beach.

"We've made great strides in four years in putting over 10% more traffic through than we would on our busiest days and greatly reduced the amount of time it takes to gets there," Bender said. "So I think it gives everybody a more enjoyable day on the beach, but it's also working with the city of Gulf Breeze making it better for them where (the traffic) doesn't shut down their city."

Bender plans to focus next on improving parking on the beach.

McDaniels was a newcomer to politics and said he ran to combat what he sees as corruption in Escambia County government.

"Growing up, I got to see the product of all the corruption that has gone on in this town for such a long time," McDaniels said. "And I'm tired of seeing it all happen."

Candidates' priorities for Escambia County

Bender's top priorities for Escambia County are to work to improve the Public Safety Department, improve stormwater and drainage, infrastructure and continue to bring more jobs to the county, he told the News Journal prior to the primary election.

Bender said he wants to improve public safety by continuing to invest in personnel and equipment that allows the county to respond at the level of service residents expect. He intends to prioritize EMS, fire, sheriff, lifeguard and corrections needs, which Bender says are the primary functions of local government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDbmz_0hSlu9zd00

Van Hoose, a former CPA and interim director at Achieve Escambia, listed her top priorities as safety, infrastructure and quality of life in a News Journal questionnaire.

In terms of addressing safety, she said she would work with the sheriff’s office and first responders to ensure we have competitive wages, adequate staffing levels and necessary technology.

For infrastructure, she said she wants to develop a specific, comprehensive plan using civil engineers to ensure the community has adequate flood and pollutant control, as well as implement traffic controls plan already sitting on county shelves.

And finally, Van Hoose said she would take a data-driven approach to the county budget, staffing and ordinances, as well as work with the community to promote high quality economic development and education.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Robert Bender wins Republican primary, will face Democratic challenger Myra Van Hoose

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Incumbents sweep Okaloosa Co. election night

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incumbents in both the Okaloosa County school board and commissioner races took home the win Tuesday night for the Florida Primary. Challengers in the school board races were backed by Yes for Okaloosa County Schools, an organization that sought to unseat the incumbents in response to alleged abuse in 2019. School […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates

(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
utv44.com

Baldwin County seeks citizen input with survey

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. With the rapid growth of the county, the Baldwin County Commission Planning and Zoning Department is asking for the community’s input. Right now, the Baldwin County Department of Planning and Zoning...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Government
City
Gulf Breeze, FL
City
Pensacola Beach, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Daphne to vote on special tax district next week

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County residents that live in the Daphne High School feeder pattern will have an opportunity to vote on a special tax district next week. The vote will be on Tuesday, August 30th. If the Daphne special tax district passes, Daphne will be the fourth...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Milton Church defrauded out of almost $165,000, secretary charged

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an investigation into […]
MILTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Infrastructure#Civil Engineers#Democratic#Escambia Commission#Gulf B
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
ssrnews.com

End of Watch Memorial Ruck Returns to Santa Rosa County

The 5th Annual End of Watch Memorial Ruck will take place September 30 – October 2 at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds in East Milton. Teams of athletes will set out to ruck for a continuous 42-hours in honor of 633 law enforcement officers who fell in the line of duty during 2021.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKRG News 5

Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
thelocalpalate.com

Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama

Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
WPMI

Students in Mobile react to President Biden's student loan announcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — President Joe Biden said he's keeping his campaign promise and that's to give students some relief. This means $10,000 of student loan relief or $20,00 if they received Pell Grants. However, forgiveness only applies to those making less than $125,000 a year. "If you sign...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB

EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
WKRG News 5

Man barricades himself at Foley motel, threatens officers with gun: Foley Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It took several hours of negotiation, but a man who barricaded himself inside his car in the Foley Econo Lodge parking lot and threatened to shoot police finally surrendered to officers Thursday night, according to a Foley Police Department news release. Christopher Tatum, 37, from Montgomery was charged with terrorist threats, […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope man pleads guilty to $1.2 million COVID-19 fraud

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man on Friday admitted to filing fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications worth more than $1 million and then using the money to buy cars, real estate and high-end luxuries. Jason Carl Pears, 38, pleaded guilty to money laundering and two counts of wire fraud....
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy