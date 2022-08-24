Read full article on original website
Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
Hints of a record-breaking Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The final attendance numbers for the 2022 Illinois State Fair won’t be in for weeks, but there are several indications that it was successful year. Overall, nearly 4,500 youth exhibitors participated in showing livestock, 4-H projects and hobby arts and crafts projects during the 11-day...
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
Ill. Attorney General: Statewide robbery ring busted
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that three people have been arrested in connection a statewide robbery ring that targets video gaming machines. A fourth suspect was already in prison and two others are wanted. Raoul said the members of this ring allegedly broke into restaurants, bars, social clubs […]
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/25/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ two gubernatorial candidates were on a farm near Lexington last night to talk to constituents about the upcoming November 8th election, courtesy of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Both men responded to the main question about Illinois’ direction with renewable energy. Governor Pritzker says his goal of having a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 is realistic with biofuels needed until then. Senator Darren Bailey said the state’s move to renewable energy has been careless and is moving too fast. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled for two face-to-face debates later this fall.
Scammers pose as police calling to demand money
Sheriff's departments from Missouri and Illinois warned the public about scam artists pretending to be deputy sheriffs.
Community members hold a rally to re-open Taylorville Kroger
TAYLORVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - This community says something very important has been taken away. "It's a pillar of our community. Whenever any sports team or school needs anything, Kroger is the one first to donate." Bruce Barry Mayor of Taylorville. It's been almost a month since the closing of the...
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
IL State Police Announce First Counties to Go Live with Next Generation 911 System
The Illinois State Police is starting to roll out the new next generation 9-1-1 system. Basically, next generation brings 9-1-1 emergency systems into the 21st century says State Police Director Brendan Kelly…moving on from a time when people called for help from their landline phones. “We are a much...
You Won’t Believe Where Abandoned Antique Train Was Found In IL
This abandoned antique train is a very unique find in the middle of nowhere in Illinois. Finding Abandoned Trains Isn't A Normal Thing In Illinois. A few months ago, I found a video and photos of an abandoned Illinois train. This wasn't just any old locomotive. It was used in the popular movie, "The Fugitive." Check it out, HERE.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
Illinois gun blitz finds nearly 60% breaking laws
During the Illinois State Police’s firearm enforcement blitz this summer, 295 people in southern Illinois were brought into compliance with Illinois gun laws.
Too Many People Are Breaking One Important Illinois School Bus Law, Are You One Of Them?
School is back in session for many Rockford-area school districts, so now is the perfect time for an Illinois school bus laws refresher. My daughters went back to school on Monday, and during the last three days at pickup, I have seen one alarming thing happen multiple times; people passing a school bus that has its stop sign out.
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Heartland virus in Illinois; how to keep yourself safe from tick-borne illness
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”They’re very aggressive pursuit ticks, is how I think of them,” Dr. Holly Tuten said. Dr. Tuten leads the tick-borne pathogen surveillance program for the Illinois Mosquito and Vector Control Association. She was also the first author on a paper documenting Heartland virus in Illinois.
