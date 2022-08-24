Read full article on original website
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
Panama City Beach tackles big projects with their big budget for 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big budget brings with it some big decisions. Panama City Beach leaders are tackling the 2023 budget by focusing on some projects years in the making. “We’re spending more money on the road projects that have finally gotten under construction,” Vice Mayor Paul...
Callaway residents can now enjoy three new parks
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders have been restoring parks damaged during Hurricane Michael. They spent the last year completing three parks, two old and one that’s brand new. Their plan is to spread the parks around the city, making them easily accessible to everyone. In the current city budget, Callaway commissioners had enough […]
New medical campus coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
PCB celebrates wildlife through SeeLife Project
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The emerald coast is certainly no stranger to wildlife, and officials in Panama City Beach are working to continue celebrating that wildlife through artwork. The SeeLife Project will be providing another batch of sculptures around town. That comes after a successful campaign last year...
Gas buy down tour comes to Southport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
Callaway Aldi construction begins
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers. They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow. And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store. This will be the second Aldi in Bay County. It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, […]
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? Gulf and Franklin Counties have a lot to offer. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Members’ Art Market. The Joe Center for the Arts’ new show will...
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about the events happening in the Panhandle this weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tour When: August 26, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center 1134 Beck Ave. Mark Twain Interruption When: August 26 & August 27, 7 p.m. Where: Panama City, St. Andrew’s […]
Student-Run Coffee Shop opens in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at FSU Panama City are brewing up something new. Techspresso started out as a semester project which blossomed into an actual business. “I said I’m going to fund it. Talk is cheap, let’s put it together,” Dr. Jamiel Vadell, owner of Techspresso, said....
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
PCB business owners say ongoing Hwy. 79, Front Beach roundabout construction is hurting bottom line
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cones, construction, and chaos. That’s how most people would describe the past year of construction for the Highway 79 and Front Beach Road Roundabout Project. But as NewsChannel 7 learned last month, the project was put on a six-month “pause” to add additional drainage to the contract.
Lynn Haven defendant seeks separate trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is seeking a separate trial in hopes of distancing himself from some of the accusations aimed at the city’s former mayor. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and former mayor Margo Anderson, are facing a host of […]
6.5′ Bull Shark caught in Port Saint Joe
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, August 19th, Erica and Zachary Rever went on a shark fishing trip with family and friends in Port Saint Joe where they caught a 6.5′ male bull shark. For approximately 30 minutes, it took everyone’s effort to reel in this beast . Erica and her family are […]
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
mypanhandle.com
Here are the worst Yelp reviews for Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many believe Panama City Beach is a great place to live and vacation, there are always a few that disagree. Yelp uses a five-star rating system with one being the lowest. Most of the reviews on Yelp for Panama City Beach are four and five stars. But the website lists one one-star review and two two-stars for the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
Pineapple Willy’s invites you to Pay It Forward
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is the 20th year of Pineapple Willy’s Pay It Forward event where they give donations to local charities. The donations come from food sales from lunch and dinner. Pay It Forward has been extended this year to include the weekend and more charities.
