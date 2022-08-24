Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
2 Teens Killed in Hagerstown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old died and a third person is hurt after a crash Thursday on Interstate 81 in Hagerstown, Maryland, authorities say. Clayton Knode, 15, of Clear Spring, and Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, were the victims, Maryland State Police said. A third person was flown to the...
2 people stabbed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
wfmd.com
Accident Kills Two Teenagers In Washington County Thursday Night
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – An accident in Washington County Thursday night claimed the life of two teenagers. Maryland State Police responded to Interstate 81 northbound at Route 40 for an accident involving a tractor trailer and a Lexus sedan. A preliminary investigation indicates the Lexus with three occupants, merged onto I-81 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger cabin portion of a tractor trailer.
msn.com
Community concerned about crime at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
There has been a lot of discussion on social media lately about a perceived increase in crime at the Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md. This week, a person on Nextdoor.com wrote that they were at the currency exchange, converting U.S. Dollars into Euros and noticed teenagers following them. The person yelled at the teens and took their photos, prompting them to run away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aminerdetail.com
Another Frederick County Sheriff Whistleblower Comes Forward
A third whistleblower within the Frederick County Sheriff Office has come forward to reveal the dirty little secrets of the department. Similar to the lawsuit filed by Sergeant Amanda Ensor, claims of hostile work environment, nepotism, lack of training, and harassment have been levied against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
theriver953.com
Remains identified of Winchester woman
The Chief Medical Examiner’s office positively identified the skeletal remains of Shannon Lee Fox yesterday. Fox was originally reported missing on March 1, 2022 after not being heard from since February 23. Her remains were discovered on August 3rd in Bluemont by the Frederick and Clarke County Sheriff’s Offices....
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
washco-md.net
Free Scrap Tire Day – September 10, 2022
Clean County Initiative, General County, Trash & Recycling. HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Environmental Management announces that there will be a free scrap tire day on September 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Forty West Landfill. This event is provided for Washington County residents only and there is no charge to drop off up to five tires for residents of the same household. Passenger and light truck tires will be accepted on or off the rim. Participants will be required to show a valid driver’s license with a Washington County address and may make one trip to the event. No tires will be accepted from commercial entities.
Washington County crash claims the lives of two teenagers
Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash last night in Washington County that claimed the lives of two teenagers.
WTOP
3-alarm fire in downtown Frederick forces 8 from apartments
A fire in downtown Frederick, Maryland, Wednesday night forced eight adults living in four apartments from their homes and killed one cat, two rats and a pet snake. No one was hurt in the three-alarm fire in the three-story building at West Second and North Market streets. It took firefighters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baltimore Police Release Photo of Person of Interest In Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person...
NBC Washington
3 Men Found Dead of Possible Overdoses Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police
Three men were found dead outside an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, late Wednesday, and police are investigating whether they may have suffered drug overdoses, authorities say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. Residents called 911 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after seeing three men unconscious outside...
NBC Washington
Frederick Co. Fire Department Blames Its ‘Culture & Systems' in Report on 2021 Death of Firefighter
A year ago this month, Frederick County Fire Captain Joshua Laird was killed in the line of duty while fighting a large house fire in Ijamsville, Maryland. On Friday, the fire chief released a devastating after-action report that places blame on the department's "culture and systems." The department, the report said, had not learned from its mistakes.
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
'40 years later' | Woman found in steamer trunk in Gambrill Mountain still unknown
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about DNA being used to help solve cold cases. A Frederick cold case is still working to put the puzzle pieces together after 40 years. The Maryland Missing Persons Network is hoping to bring justice to the case with the first step being identifying the victim.
Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown
Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
WUSA
3 men found dead in Maryland has 'left investigators mystified'
A mysterious death investigation is underway in Hyattsville, MD. The victims are three men. Police say they were found outside an apartment on Queens Chapel Rd.
theriver953.com
FCSO seeks help for missing person
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing person. Amanda Michelle Carver, 26, was last seen in the Stephens City area on Thursday around 4 pm. Amanda has blonde hair and blue eyes with a tattoo of birds on her collarbone...
Comments / 2