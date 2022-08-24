Clean County Initiative, General County, Trash & Recycling. HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Environmental Management announces that there will be a free scrap tire day on September 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Forty West Landfill. This event is provided for Washington County residents only and there is no charge to drop off up to five tires for residents of the same household. Passenger and light truck tires will be accepted on or off the rim. Participants will be required to show a valid driver’s license with a Washington County address and may make one trip to the event. No tires will be accepted from commercial entities.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO