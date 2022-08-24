Read full article on original website
Related
How to install pocket doors: 7 steps to a space-saving partition
Installing pocket doors is a great way to create extra floor space in any room. These types of doors are hung on a rail and then slide away sidewards into a cavity inside the wall, meaning no hinges and no need to factor in the swing space needed for a standard door to open and close.
yankodesign.com
‘Smart Cane’ for Senior Citizens comes with bone-conducting earphones and object-detecting sensors
Designed to help augment an elderly user’s hearing, sight, and situational awareness, the Caregiver is a smart cane that leverages sensor-based technologies to make life infinitely better for senior citizens and the specially abled. If the biggest purpose of technology was to help make lives better, the Caregiver smart...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 flat-pack designs that are super easy to carry + assemble
Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed designs are extremely easy to move around from one place to another – without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying.
yankodesign.com
LG, the tech company, is now making ‘smart-tables’ that can purify air
Air purifiers look boring… so why not turn them into functional furniture pieces?. Although it seems unlikely for a company like LG to dabble in the furniture space, their functional furniture line Aero makes a tad bit of sense. Unveiled at IFA 2022 being held in Berlin, LG’s Aero “blurs the line between beautiful furniture and advanced air purifier, offering a design that can be tailored to meet individual preferences, 360-degree air purification and user-friendly features”, the company said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autoblog
Make DIY projects easier with the help of the best oscillating tools
Autoblog is not affiliated with the brands featured in our articles, but when you make a purchase through links on our site we may earn a commission. Oscillating tools can single-handedly fulfill your various cutting and sanding needs. Check out our top oscillating tool picks for 2022. An oscillating tool works with a huge array of accessories to tackle just about any home improvement project you put it to. Whether you’re working with metal or wood, a good oscillating tool will cover all your needs and it's a worthy addition to any garage.
How much does a new kitchen cost? Plus, 22 ways to save without compromising on style
What does a new kitchen cost in 2022, and how can you get a room you love for less? Find the answers in our guide
How To Style Your Bed Like A Designer
If you want to design your bed like a designer, you can easily do so by going about it in steps, starting with the three basic looks of any bedding design.
yankodesign.com
This reconfigurable travel pod is your personal lounge, reading nook or even a gym
We are slowly inching towards a future where smart mobility dominated by social spaces will be the hot trend. Of course, autonomous driving is going to be the ruler all along, since you as a rider get some me time to unwind after a long day at work. Just imagine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
The best chair beds allow you to put up overnight guests in style, even if floor space is tight; here's our pick of the most compact and budget-friendly options
yankodesign.com
This Xbox controller accessory adds extra buttons to the back, upgrading it to an Elite Controller
Casually sitting on the rear of your Xbox controller, the ARMORX Pro gives you a secret set of keys and controls that allow you to execute more efficient gaming maneuvers that put you ahead of the pack. Equipped with 5 functions, 4 remappable buttons, 3 memory profiles, and an internal gyroscope for motion-control, it’s safe to say that the ARMORX Pro gives the Xbox controller a hefty set of upgrades. Yes, it has programmable lights too.
yankodesign.com
Leatherman’s pocket knife with interchangeable blades is made for discovering new adventures
Outdoorsy enthusiasts swear by the Leatherman knifes for their durability and the ability to stay sharp for a lifetime. Fusing them up with an array of multitools brings more possibilities of use on adventures unknown or simply for usual tasks at home. The Portland, Oregon-based company has made a name for itself, and to explore the possibilities of multitools and knives, they have created the Garage division.
yankodesign.com
Watch bracelet concept is a minimalist accessory for a fashionable evening
Ever since I started using a smartwatch, actual watches and sometimes even bracelets aren’t such a priority for me anymore. But every once in a while, I do like taking this gadget off and wear more decorative stuff. I like accessories that are pretty unique or conversation starters so I like looking for indie designers that have these kinds of creations. I’m not much of a watch connoisseur so I also just go for cheap ones that have a unique design as well.
yankodesign.com
This innovative home exercise equipment integrates a punching bag, smart speaker and interactive illumination technology
The COVID-19 pandemic definitely taught us one thing – that health is wealth, And, now that gyms have opened up, our workout routines have finally achieved a certain semblance of normalcy! However, if you’re still a bit of a lazy bum (like me), and actually landing up at the gym can feel like a task on most days, then BOOM may be the product for you. Designed by Shuxian Hong, Boom is a smart boxing bag meant to bring the workout experience to your home. It integrates a punching bag, a smart speaker, and interactive illumination technology into a streamlined boxing experience, designed specifically for your home.
yankodesign.com
This omnidirectional robot capable of ferrying 150 kg load is made for autonomous home deliveries
While Alibaba’s Xiaomanlv robots have delivered more than a million parcels and the Amazon Proteus warehouse robots for fulfillment centers, the scope for streamlining e-commerce packages is hugely unexplored. The smooth movement of logistics plays a pivotal role and the automated robotics involvement can be of huge advantage when we talk of huge volumes.
TMZ.com
The Revolutionary Aegis Smart Door Lock Keeps Your Home Safe & Secure
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. With the BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock, keep your door secure without having to change your current lock. Pay only $99.99 (Reg. $119), and save an extra $20 off with code SMARTLOCK at checkout when you buy before the end of August.
How to convert carpeted stairs to wood treads: a 5-step DIY
If you have installed carpet on your stairs you know it can wear quickly, especially if your staircase is a high-traffic area. The previous owners of our home had installed white carpet on our staircase that leads to the second floor where all the bedrooms are. We use it every day, multiple times a day. It was stained, matted down, and showed EVERYTHING.
yankodesign.com
Electric fan with aircon-like cover keeps dust and dirt away
Ever since I moved into my own place, I’ve learned to live without air conditioning for budgetary reasons. Well, I’ve survived two years with just a handy electric fan even during the hot and humid summer season. But one thing that is so annoying about these fans is that they consistently accumulate dirt and dust and you have to constantly clean it if you want to avoid allergies and other consequences. But opening it up and taking it apart is so tedious. There must be a better way.
yankodesign.com
This ready-to-assemble flat-pack furniture set is made from a single piece of plywood
Wooden furniture is naturally made from different pieces, and most of the time, those pieces are taken from different pieces of wood. Conventional manufacturing processes try to maximize materials, but those often still produce a lot of wasted wood pieces. Because of this, there has been a great deal of interest in designing products like furniture or even vehicles that use up almost every available inch of a sheet of material, minimizing wasted space and wasted material. Of course, it requires a bit of thinking outside the box to be able to utilize almost every surface of wood, cardboard, or metal and turn it into an actual usable product, like this three-piece furniture set that also applies that unconventional thinking to create a chair designed to lean backward.
yankodesign.com
This foldable + deployable canopy for mobility scooters was designed to protect you from the rain
Mobility scooters have become pretty popular in the countryside these days! They’re pretty easy and effortless to zip around in, and not to mention much simpler to manage hence reducing the risk of injury from over-excursion. They make completing your everyday errands fun and swift! But one feature that most of these nifty scooters miss is – integrated rain protection. And, this is where Scooterpac steps in. The Scooterpac is a retrofittable and deployable rain canopy designed especially for mobility scooters.
This Simple Hack Will Change The Way You Clean Window Blinds
Window blinds are a popular choice for many homeowners, however, they can be tough to keep clean. this simple hack will change the way you clean your blinds.
Comments / 0