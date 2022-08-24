Read full article on original website
Related
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
Democrat Pat Ryan beats Republican Marc Molinaro in special House race in bellwether New York district
Democrat Pat Ryan, a combat veteran and Ulster County executive, narrowly defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, The Associated Press and other news organizations projected late Tuesday. The seat was vacated when former Rep. Antonio Delgado (D) became New York's lieutenant governor, and Ryan will serve the final four months of Delgado's term while campaigning for a full term in the newly redrawn 18th District.
Former impeachment counsel wins crowded Democratic primary in New York’s 10th District
Dan Goldman, an attorney who served as the lead counsel in the first impeachment trial against former President Trump, is projected to win the Democratic primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday. Goldman was among a dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nod in the New…
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
NPR
She voted to impeach Trump. Now Rep. Herrera Beutler tries to navigate a tough primary
Eight days before a tough primary, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler found herself standing on top of a wastewater treatment plant in Washougal, a small town in her district in southwest Washington state. Her opponents had spent the weekend staging town halls and glad-handing, but the congresswoman said she's focused...
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
Redistricting in New York Will Cost a Longtime Democrat a House Seat
Historically, incumbent politicians rarely seem to lose their bids for reelection. In New York's primary elections today for the House of Representatives, one incumbent is likely to defy the odds by losing their seat. But unfortunately, the reason is not that voters wanted a change. New York was scheduled to...
Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent’s support for the “defund the police” movement. The evening went far smoother for another progressive, Becca Balint,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Veteran Liberal Rep. Jerry Nadler Wins Contentious New York Primary Race
The chair of the House Judiciary Committee defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney and challenger Suraj Patel.
Carolyn Maloney Loses to Jerry Nadler in Hotly Contested House Race
With more than two thirds of votes in, NBC News reports that Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the New York Democratic primary by more than 30 points. The race was unique in that each of its frontrunners was an incumbent. Nadler represented New York's 10th district, and Maloney the 12th, for 30 years; after a court-appointed redistricting process, the newly-drawn 12th district encompassed much of each of their former districts' territory.
Nadler ousts Maloney in contentious New York House primary
Rep. Jerry Nadler is projected to beat Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the Democratic primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District, a contest that pitted two powerful committee chairs with decades of experience in the House against each other. NBC, CBS and CNN called the race before 9:35 p.m. Nadler...
thecentersquare.com
9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing Friday afternoon. The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.
This Black Nominee Is On Track To Become First Gen Z Member Of Congress
A 25-year-old progressive activist has secured the Democratic nomination for Florida's 10th Congressional District and is "very likely" to win the upcoming faceoff against Republican nominee Calvin Wimbish.
U.S. House incumbents defeated in primaries reaches 20-year high
Welcome to the Thursday, August 25, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. The number of U.S. House incumbents defeated in primaries reaches 20-year high. The six federal major party committees raised $64 million in July. Comparing the top state senate fundraisers across...
GOP PAC launches $1M in ads tying Kim Schrier and Elaine Luria to Biden
The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a super PAC aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), is launching ads targeting vulnerable Democratic Reps. Kim Schrier (Wash.) and Elaine Luria (Va.) on Wednesday. The $615,000 in ads targeting Schrier and $395,000 aimed at Luria amount to over $1 million in additional...
Comments / 0