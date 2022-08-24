Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Related
GRPD: 1 man killed in early morning shooting
One man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue. Police say no...
Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
Grand Rapids police release body cam video of officers shooting armed man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Less than 24 hours after police shot an armed man suspected of breaking into vehicles, Grand Rapids police released body camera videos showing the incident. Police said the videos show the man pointing a handgun at officers. Investigators recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun from the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon Co. Prosecutor considers charging teen, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is considering whether or not to charge a teenager, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult. The incident happened on Broadway and Riordan in Muskegon Heights Tuesday, August 23, where according to Muskegon Heights Police, a 17-year-old boy shot at responding officers during a vehicle pursuit.
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
Suspects arrested in connection to string of purse snatchings across Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department. Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old...
GRPD: Suspect shot after pointing gun at officers
A man who officials say pointed a gun at police is expected to survive after being shot by officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video shows man point gun at Grand Rapids police before he is shot, chief says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police Chief Eric Winstrom said body-worn camera footage shows a burglary suspect point a gun at an officer before police shot the man multiple times. The man suffered serious injuries but was expected to survive, the chief said Thursday, Aug. 25, at Grand Rapids police headquarters.
After shots fired at Muskegon Heights officers, fleeing car crashes into two other vehicles
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Muskegon Heights police took gunfire from a car Tuesday as it fled from pursuing officers, with the chase ending when the car crashed into two other vehicles at an intersection. Muskegon Heights police on Wednesday, Aug. 24 said no one was injured by gunshots.
Police: Woman shot while inside GR barbershop
A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police say.
Grand Rapids police shoot man who they say pointed gun at officers
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police early Thursday, Aug. 25, shot a man multiple times after he pointed a gun at officers, police said. The wounded man is expected to survive. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Forrester Street SE and Bonita Drive. Police were responding to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kent County Sheriff’s Office reminding drivers of new school bus law
With most schools now back in session, the Kent County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about a new law involving school buses.
1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that injured a motorcyclist Thursday evening. The motorcyclist was heading down on Plainfield Avenue, M-44, connecting ramp to I96.
Muskegon judicial candidate allegedly hit woman multiple times with a belt, records show
MUSKEGON, MI – Witnesses told police they saw a man, later identified as a Muskegon-based attorney, strike a woman with a belt multiple times, court records show. Those four witnesses each identified the man as 51-year-old Jason Kolkema, an attorney running to become a Muskegon County Circuit Court judge, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
‘It’s a miracle’: 2nd victim’s mom on long-haul trucker’s murder arrest
When detectives announced charges against a 64-year-old trucker in the decades-old rape and murder of a Kent County woman, they said his DNA also tied him to another murder in Maryland.
‘A knife to my heart:’ Delayed court hearings frustrate Patrick Lyoya’s family
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Patrick Lyoya’s family is tired of waiting. Family members of the Grand Rapids-area man who was killed by a police officer on April 4 rallied Saturday outside the Kent County Courthouse. They were there to vent their frustration with delayed court hearings for Christopher Schurr.
Fox17
MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
South Shore Drive near Whitehall closing for 5 days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Road improvements will cause the five-day closure of a section of South Shore Drive near Whitehall. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 29, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission. The closure of South Shore will be between Zellar...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0