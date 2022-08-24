ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Co. Prosecutor considers charging teen, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is considering whether or not to charge a teenager, who allegedly shot at police, as an adult. The incident happened on Broadway and Riordan in Muskegon Heights Tuesday, August 23, where according to Muskegon Heights Police, a 17-year-old boy shot at responding officers during a vehicle pursuit.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon judicial candidate allegedly hit woman multiple times with a belt, records show

MUSKEGON, MI – Witnesses told police they saw a man, later identified as a Muskegon-based attorney, strike a woman with a belt multiple times, court records show. Those four witnesses each identified the man as 51-year-old Jason Kolkema, an attorney running to become a Muskegon County Circuit Court judge, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
KENTWOOD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
