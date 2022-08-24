Effective: 2022-08-27 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pierce; St. Croix A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PIERCE AND SOUTH CENTRAL ST. CROIX COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near River Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include River Falls, Ellsworth, Diamond Bluff and Beldenville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PIERCE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO