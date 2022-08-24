ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating ticks up to highest since June: Reuters-Ipsos poll

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vb6q7_0hSlqMEz00

( The Hill ) – President Biden’s approval rating is at its highest point since June, a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found .

The two-day poll, completed Tuesday, shows Biden’s rating at 41 percent — the first time it has topped 40 percent since the beginning of the summer.

Of the 1,005 adults surveyed, 78 percent of Democrats voiced support for Biden, a figure that stood at 69 percent in early July. Republican approval held steady at 12 percent.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points, shows a slow climb in Biden’s polling numbers from last week when he polled at 40 percent. That stat marked Biden’s highest approval rating in two months.

White House expected to announce $10K student loan cancellation, payment pause extension Wednesday

The president’s poll numbers first dropped below 50 percent approval in August of 2021, amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and had since steadily declined, reaching their lowest — 36 percent — in May, data shows.

Biden has faced lingering criticism over inflation, and the cost of gas in particular.

His small increase in favorability in recent weeks comes on the heels of a few victories, including dropping gas prices and a blockbuster legislative win.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate, health care and tax package, and the successful drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, have put Biden on a more recent upward trajectory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Ipsos#Approval Rating#Ticks#Opinion Poll#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#Republican#Al Qaeda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
CNBC

57% of voters say investigations into Trump should continue, NBC News poll finds

A clear majority of American voters believe the various investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump should continue, according to a national NBC News poll conducted after the FBI searched Trump's Florida home and recovered "Top Secret" documents earlier this month. The poll also shows a dissatisfied public,...
POTUS
CBS 42

Birmingham police make arrest in 20-year-old murder case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powell family now has a sense of closure after the Birmingham Police Department announced an arrest in their family member’s homicide case during a press conference earlier today. Wesley Powell III, 20, was shot and killed outside of a gas station in the 700 block of 8th Avenue N back […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy