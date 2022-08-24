FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another repeat day of nice weather is in store this Thursday. A few areas of patchy fog and lows in the upper 50s start the day ahead of sunshine and low by the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few stray sprinkles through the evening and overnight as clouds increase and lows fall to the low 60s. Friday brings more sunshine and highs in the 80s ahead of slight warm up Sunday with highs climbing to the upper 80s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO