Texas State

A day after North Texas’ record-breaking flood, officials, residents survey the damage

By DALLAS MORNING NEWS
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago
Bryan College Station Eagle

Still booming: How Texas keeps attracting more workers and creating more jobs

Higher interest rates are slowing the real estate business, but the job market is proving to be more resilient, especially in Texas. The state added nearly 73,000 workers in July, the second biggest monthly gain of the year. Through the first seven months of 2022, Texas has grown jobs at an annualized rate of 6.1%, far ahead of the U.S. rate of 3.8%.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

B-CS residents hear economic update during luncheon

Hundreds of Bryan-College Station city leaders and representatives attended the 2022 Economic Outlook Briefing Luncheon to hear an update on the local and state economy Wednesday morning at the Hilton in College Station. Matt Prochaska, president/CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Council, gave a detailed economic update of the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Friday lottery

Texas Two Step 6-16-24-26 (22) Estimated jackpot: $525,000. Morning: 2-4-2-9 (5) Day: 8-1-7-6 (1) Evening: 5-8-2-6 (5) Night: 1-4-2-2 (8) Morning: 7-8-7 (3) Day: 2-2-0 (2) Evening: 6-7-9 (6) Night:0-0-0 (1) Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Former Brazos Valley football players earn preseason All-America honors

A pair of former Class 2A Brazos Valley standouts made the D3football.com preseason All-America team in Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback and Trinity senior linebacker Caleb Harmel. King, who played at Milano, completed 168 of 256 passes last year for 2,682 yards with a school-record 35 touchdowns in leading the Crusaders...
FOOTBALL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Week 1 is finally here; time to pick some winners

It’s the start of a new high school football season and Week 1 features plenty of new things for the Brazos Valley. Some student-athletes are stepping into new roles and some are even making their varsity debuts. College Station and Bryan have new head coaches and revamped coaching staffs....
COLLEGE STATION, TX

