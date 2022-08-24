A day after North Texas’ record-breaking flood, officials, residents survey the damage

Higher interest rates are slowing the real estate business, but the job market is proving to be more resilient, especially in Texas. The state added nearly 73,000 workers in July, the second biggest monthly gain of the year. Through the first seven months of 2022, Texas has grown jobs at an annualized rate of 6.1%, far ahead of the U.S. rate of 3.8%.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO