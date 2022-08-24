Read full article on original website
Related
Recount ordered for Hillsborough County School tax referendum
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board has certified the first unofficial results for the 2022 Primary Election Thursday evening. In Florida, the law requires a machine recount to be conducted if any race or issue would be defeated by .5% or less of the total votes cast for that race or issue. This means board members ordered recounts for the following races:
Hillsborough County sued by right wing group to stop vote on transportation tax
The lawsuit focuses on language that the county crafted for a November ballot.
Pasco County school board referendum wins bid to raise taxes for teacher raises
Pasco County voters have voted yes on the school board referendum, which will give the Pasco school board a financial boost through an increase in property taxes.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough district leaders express disappointment after voters reject referendum to give teachers raises
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County School district leaders expressed disappointment Wednesday following the defeat of a referendum that would have increased teachers' salaries by raising property taxes. The measure asked voters whether they'd be in favor of a millage increase, which would have increased property taxes based on the value...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Referendum recount of 228,000 ballots underway in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — Ballot counting machines were working overtime at the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Office in Tampa, where an automatic recount is underway. It comes after voters narrowly rejected a property tax increase to pay for teacher raises in the Hillsborough school district. The difference in that election...
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
floridapolitics.com
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough referendum to raise property taxes, increase teacher pay could head to a recount
TAMPA, Fla. - With all of Hillsborough County's 448 precincts counted, the referendum on a new property tax to pay teachers and other school employees could head for a recount as the margin was razor-thin. It was a close race with the referendum not passing by 0.28% – that's a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stpetecatalyst.com
Rezoning could drastically increase density in St. Pete
As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate St. Petersburg’s housing crisis, city council members are again looking at zoning changes that would increase density and its stock of available units. During Thursday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting, city council members discussed expanding Neighborhood Traditional Mixed Residential (NTM-1) zoning to...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough schools property tax vote
In an extremely tight vote, Hillsborough County voters decided not to raise property tax rates to pay teachers and other school employees more. It was a tough question as man Americans battle higher prices for just about everything.
MAGA School Board Candidates Celebrated Victory with Proud Boys Flashing White Power Signs
A trio of “anti-woke” GOP candidates claimed victory in elections for the Sarasota school board this week, boosted by endorsements from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and support from a far-right group founded by members of the Proud Boys. During celebrations on Tuesday night, two of the newly-elected board...
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HUD Sending Funds to Public Housing Authorities Across Florida
This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will send more than $1.1 million to public housing agencies (PHAs) across Florida. The funds are part of $25 million going to more than 180 PHAs across the nation that are. “experiencing or at risk of experiencing...
Free Food Distribution In Pasco County Thursday, September 8
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Shady Hills United Methodist Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be at the Shady Hills United Methodist Church
stpetecatalyst.com
Local winners from a ‘phenomenal’ Pinellas primary
Over 200,000 residents exercised their right to vote Tuesday, helping shape Pinellas County’s future for years to come. While the closed primary generally frames races for the Nov. 8 general elections, Pinellas voters still elected two school board members and settled a county commission contest. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 219,209 residents, or nearly 32% of registered voters, cast their ballots.
'If we don't get our sand, we're in trouble': Sand renourishment project in Pinellas County at risk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Every handful of years, the shores of Pinellas County beaches reap the benefits of a sand renourishment project, funded mostly by the Army Corps of Engineers. The next project is scheduled for 2024 and it's in jeopardy of not happening at all. When storms roll...
beckerspayer.com
BayCare-Florida Blue contract dispute could leave 215,000 patients out of network
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is sending 215,000 letters to patients with Florida Blue insurance plans informing them that the system will go out of network with the payer if the sides are not able to agree to a new contract by Oct. 1, the Tampa Bay Times reported Aug. 25.
WATCH: Pinellas deputies use PIT maneuver to stop 78-year-old wrong way driver
A police chase with a 78-year-old woman who was driving against traffic came to a crashing finale Thursday, dash camera video showed.
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
Lee Tops Stargel, Toledo In Florida Congressional Race
Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee cleaned up Tuesday night, winning the Republican nomination in the new 15th congressional district that sweeps across the greater Tampa Bay region. As of 9 p.m., Lee, also a former circuit judge, had 41.5 percent of the
Comments / 3