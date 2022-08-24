HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board has certified the first unofficial results for the 2022 Primary Election Thursday evening. In Florida, the law requires a machine recount to be conducted if any race or issue would be defeated by .5% or less of the total votes cast for that race or issue. This means board members ordered recounts for the following races:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO