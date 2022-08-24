Read full article on original website
Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note
Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Joe E. Tata
Joe E. Tata, best known for portraying the owner of the Peach Pit Diner Nat Bussichio on the '90s hit show "Beverly Hills, 90210," has died at the age of 85, TMZ reported. Tata was born September 13, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (per Turner Classic Movies). Before his time as an actor, he served in Korea (via GoFundMe). He started working in television in the 1960s with guest roles in shows like "Hogan's Heroes," "Batman," and "The Outer Limits" (via IMDb). Tata worked on over two dozen films and TV shows throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including the likes of "The Rockford Files," "The A-Team," and "Days Of Our Lives" before he landed the role of Nat on "90210" in 1990. The actor appeared in a total of 238 episodes across all 10 seasons of the beloved show.
How NBC Is Making It Even Easier To See Days Of Our Lives When It Makes The Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" debuted in 1965 and has been going strong ever since (via SoapHub). The show centers around the denizens of a fictitious town called Salem. Despite its production company, Corday Productions, suing Sony — claiming Sony didn't market "Days of Our Lives" the same way they did "The Young and the Restless," as well as the cast members being discharged from their contracts in 2019 — "DOOL" keeps getting renewed (per Hollywood Reporter). As Fame 10 noted, "Days of Our Lives" has had some crazy storylines over the years, including a time jump in 2019, keeping the show creative and entertaining, which would explain its longevity.
Here's How Serena Williams Really Feels About Meghan Markle
The debut episode of the long-awaited podcast "Archetypes" dropped earlier this week, and the very first guest was none other than tennis star Serena Williams, with whom Meghan Markle has had a close relationship for years. Entitled "The Misconception of Ambition," their wide-ranging chat covered how women are unfairly criticized, particularly if they're in the public eye, simply for pursuing their goals without apology.
Joe E. Tata's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You
Not Nat! The beloved "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, Joe E. Tata, who served as a father-like figure as he served up after school snacks to the likes of Kelly and Brenda at the Peach Pit, has died at the age of 85. TMZ reports the star had been battling Alzheimer's for nearly a decade.
Ellen DeGeneres' Secrets To A Happy Life
At the end of May 2022, Ellen DeGeneres ended her nearly 20-year reign as the queen of daytime talk. The host of her eponymous show bid farewell to her TV show, saying in part, "What a beautiful, beautiful journey that we have been on together" (via Los Angeles Times). She added, "If it has lifted you up when you're in a period of some type of pain, some type of sadness — anything that you're going through — then I have done my job."
Rex Linn Opens Up About How He First Met Reba McEntire - Exclusive
Rex Linn has the kind of Hollywood résumé any actor would envy. From his earliest screen roles in the late 1980s to the present, this veteran actor has appeared in a seemingly endless array of movies and TV series. As for the former, Linn can count such big-screen hits as "Cliffhanger," "Rush Hour," "Wyatt Earp," "Tin Cup," "Ghosts of Mississippi," "Django Unchained," and the horror-comedy "Zombeavers" among his extensive credits. On the small screen, among his many roles have been Frank Tripp on "CSI: Miami" (a character he portrayed for 10 seasons), Kevin Wachtell on "Better Call Saul," and Principal Tom Peterson on the hit CBS sitcom "Young Sheldon."
Prince William Recalls Humiliating Experience In His Tribute To A Sports Star
The British royal family are big sports fans. This summer alone, Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have watched from the stands at Wimbledon with their son, Prince George, and attended the Commonwealth Games with their daughter, Princess Charlotte. The couple also enjoy participating, with Kate reportedly an avid tennis player, per Express, who has also shown off her skills in land yachting, archery, golf, cricket, sailing, skiing, and ping pong over the years.
The Real Reason Jennette McCurdy Embarked On A Country Music Career
One of the biggest talking points from Jennette McCurdy's bombshell memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," is that she and former co-star Ariana Grande did not get along while they were working together. Per Today, McCurdy reveals in the book that short-lived sitcom "Sam & Cat," a spinoff of hit Nickelodeon shows "iCarly," which starred McCurdy, and "Victorious," on which Grande featured, was originally pitched as a star vehicle for McCurdy alone.
Inside Days Of Our Lives' On-Set Celebration For History-Making Move
"Days of Our Lives" stunned fans when they announced that after more than 55 years on NBC, the soap opera would be moving to the network's streaming platform, Peacock, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show has been a staple on daytime television for decades and is one of only four remaining soaps on TV. However, starting in September, viewers will have a major change to the way they watch new episodes and will have to use Peacock to keep up with all the drama in the fictional midwestern town of Salem. However, there are some perks to the soap's big move.
Why Five Days At Memorial's Julie Ann Emery Would Do Another Six Seasons Of The Show - Exclusive
Apple TV+'s docudrama "Five Days at Memorial," based on the book of the same name by Sheri Fink, drops viewers into Memorial Hospital in New Orleans in 2005 just as Hurricane Katrina hurtles into the city. Things only become more harrowing from there — after the hurricane's violent winds recede, the city floods, stranding the medical workers and their patients at the hospital as the power fails, the temperature soars, and food and water dwindle dangerously low.
Ranking All The A-Team Members From Pretty Little Liars
Imagine it's 2010, and you're scrolling through channels and land on ABC Family. There, you watch a show that'll change your life forever. That's right, you just stumbled upon one of the most popular teen dramas, "Pretty Little Liars." A group of girls grapples with the disappearance of their friend...
Christmas Comes Early Again This Year For General Hospital's Josh Swickard
Josh Swickard plays police detective Harrison Chase on "General Hospital." Chase has had some ups and downs in life. He was tangled up in the evil schemes of Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) for a time, and faked an affair with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) in order to push girlfriend Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) into the arms of Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so they would marry and get custody of Michael and Nelle's son, Wiley (via Soap Opera Spy). Currently, Chase and Brooke Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) have expressed their feelings for each other as one of the most loved couples of "General Hospital" and romance is blossoming (per Celeb Dirty Laundry).
The Truth About Tyler Cameron And Paige Lorenze's Relationship
Influencer, model, and Dairy Boy brand owner Paige Lorenze and former "Bachelorette" contestant Tyler Cameron's relationship was one that some people may not have heard about because it was so short-lived. Soon after their relationship was confirmed, it ended. One of them was even blindsided by their public breakup announcement, not knowing that it was going to be announced so soon.
Everything We Know About Archie And Lilibet's Nannies
It's been a long time coming, but the Duchess of Sussex's highly-anticipated podcast, "Archetypes," is finally here, and suffice to say she's not mincing her words. During the debut episode, which featured tennis star Serena Williams as a guest contributor, Meghan Markle opened up about a terrifying situation involving Archie. As the former "Suits" star recalled, she and husband Prince Harry were on a royal tour of South Africa back in 2019 when they received word about a fire in the little boy's nursery.
Ashley Jones Gives Advice To Her What Happened To My Sister? Co-Stars - Exclusive
Imagine you're a fresh-faced actor, working on your first full-length movie, and you're confined to a green room with a two-time Emmy-nominated actor with over 30 years of screen experience under her belt. Would you seize the opportunity to ask the veteran for advice?. Of course you would, just like...
How General Hospital Fans Really Feel About The New Version Of Drew Cain
As Soap Central reported, Drew Cain (Billy Miller) is the long-lost twin brother of mob enforcer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) on "General Hospital." Years ago, after Jason was presumed dead, Drew was captured by nefarious forces and a memory mapping technique was used to implant Jason's memories onto Drew's brain. Drew was held captive at the Creighton-Clarke facility in suspended animation. But, with the help of Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), he escaped to Port Charles only to be run over by Ava Jerome (Maura West). Drew required extensive facial reconstruction and had amnesia. After a while, his memories — Jason's memories — came back, and Jason's friends accepted him as the real deal.
How Meghan Markle Is Giving Joe Rogan A Run For His Money
In December 2020, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, signed a multimillion-dollar deal with streaming giant Spotify to produce podcasts for the platform (via Page Six). For the venture, the royal couple set up the Archewell Audio production company, which is part of their overarching...
