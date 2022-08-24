ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam

VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SWAT officers in Fremont arrest suspects in Livermore cannabis delivery robberies

FREMONT -- Two people suspected in a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking in Livermore were arrested in Fremont Thursday. On August 17, two cannabis delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in separate instances; one on Alameda Drive and the second on Cottonwood Avenue. Livermore police said in both cases, the suspects placed a cannabis order with a dispensary and the drivers were robbed of cash and cannabis products when they arrived.Two days later, officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court and it was later determined that the victim was also a cannabis dispensary driver...
LIVERMORE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wildwood, CA
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Piedmont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Piedmont, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Mateo, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain View PD find meth serving warrant

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — While serving a search warrant on Wednesday, the Mountain View Police Department and Mountain View Fire Department found methamphetamine and paraphernalia that is used to manufacture meth, MVPD said in a press release. The warrant was related to a fraud case involving 37-year-old North Bay resident Kevin Johansen. Officers served […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man wearing Amazon jacket arrested after allegedly robbing Fairfield bank twice

FAIRFIELD -- Police in Rio Vista arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Fairfield bank twice while wearing an Amazon Prime coat. The man allegedly presented a note demanding money at the bank about 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called and they found the suspect about 20 yards from his getaway vehicle, Fairfield police said. The suspect was wearing the distinctive coat, which he had worn while allegedly robbing the bank once before, but had no packages or items indicating he worked for Amazon, police said. The cash from the bank and the note used in the alleged robbery were found on the suspect, according to police. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Theo Mwithi, most recently of Rio Vista.He was taken to Solano County Jail and booked on suspicion of two counts of felony robbery.
FAIRFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
CBS San Francisco

Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway

SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy

UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Blotter#Hit And Run#Marijuana#Automated License Plate#Piedmont Police Capt#Audi Q8 Ll#Alpr#Mercedes
CBS San Francisco

After multiple thefts, San Francisco contractor takes on finding stolen tools

SAN FRANCISCO – From car break-ins to shoplifting, much has been said about property crime in San Francisco. For one set of victims, theft doesn't just come with a cost, it's making it difficult to work."Remodel," explained contractor Dan McCann as he walked through a home under renovation in Oakland. "Total interior. Addition, front and back."From full remodels in the Oakland Hills, to foundation replacements in San Francisco."One section at a time," he said of another project in Haight-Ashbury. "So the house doesn't fall down."McCann is a city native who built his contracting business from scratch, now employing teams of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dead after traffic collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist is dead after a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in San Jose, police announced in a tweet. The crash happened on South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue where a car and motorcycle collided. A man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy