CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam
VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
SWAT officers in Fremont arrest suspects in Livermore cannabis delivery robberies
FREMONT -- Two people suspected in a series of violent armed robberies and a carjacking in Livermore were arrested in Fremont Thursday. On August 17, two cannabis delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in separate instances; one on Alameda Drive and the second on Cottonwood Avenue. Livermore police said in both cases, the suspects placed a cannabis order with a dispensary and the drivers were robbed of cash and cannabis products when they arrived.Two days later, officers responded to an armed carjacking on Louis Court and it was later determined that the victim was also a cannabis dispensary driver...
South San Francisco police seize Xanax, 2 pounds of marijuana at traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department seized two pounds of marijuana and an unknown amount of Xanax after a traffic stop on Wednesday night. The drugs were intended to be sold, according to police. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police said two officers conducted the traffic stop […]
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
Mountain View PD find meth serving warrant
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — While serving a search warrant on Wednesday, the Mountain View Police Department and Mountain View Fire Department found methamphetamine and paraphernalia that is used to manufacture meth, MVPD said in a press release. The warrant was related to a fraud case involving 37-year-old North Bay resident Kevin Johansen. Officers served […]
Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
Homeless man arrested in El Cerrito for second unprovoked attack in 2 weeks
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A homeless man was arrested for an alleged unprovoked attack in El Cerrito on Wednesday, the El Cerrito Police Department said in a press release. The 41-year-old suspect, whom police did not name, was also arrested two weeks earlier for a similar crime in the same area. The victim was […]
Man wearing Amazon jacket arrested after allegedly robbing Fairfield bank twice
FAIRFIELD -- Police in Rio Vista arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Fairfield bank twice while wearing an Amazon Prime coat. The man allegedly presented a note demanding money at the bank about 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called and they found the suspect about 20 yards from his getaway vehicle, Fairfield police said. The suspect was wearing the distinctive coat, which he had worn while allegedly robbing the bank once before, but had no packages or items indicating he worked for Amazon, police said. The cash from the bank and the note used in the alleged robbery were found on the suspect, according to police. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Theo Mwithi, most recently of Rio Vista.He was taken to Solano County Jail and booked on suspicion of two counts of felony robbery.
Petaluma woman whose mother was found dead hadn’t left house since 2020: police
A Petaluma woman never left her house for more than two years, not even after her mother died inside their Windsor Drive home and the corpse remained in the living room, police told KRON4 Thursday.
Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway
SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
Suspect arrested in freeway shooting that narrowly missed couple
Police said they arrested the suspect who shot at a couple driving on I-580 near San Leandro last month. Julaan Faison, 24, is being held for attempted murder and assault.
Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy
UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
Five arrested in connection to string of home invasion robberies in San Jose
Top: Armando Manzano (L) and Daniel Mendez (R) Bottom: Eduardo Santiago (L) and Israel Mejia (R) San Jose police have arrested five suspects in connection to a string of home invasion robberies in late May and early June. The investigation began when officers responded to a reported home invasion on...
9-year-old Oakland boy found, CHP says
Juanaeh Newton was last seen Thursday about 1:15 p.m. near Markham Elementary School in Oakland, according to the CHP.
After multiple thefts, San Francisco contractor takes on finding stolen tools
SAN FRANCISCO – From car break-ins to shoplifting, much has been said about property crime in San Francisco. For one set of victims, theft doesn't just come with a cost, it's making it difficult to work."Remodel," explained contractor Dan McCann as he walked through a home under renovation in Oakland. "Total interior. Addition, front and back."From full remodels in the Oakland Hills, to foundation replacements in San Francisco."One section at a time," he said of another project in Haight-Ashbury. "So the house doesn't fall down."McCann is a city native who built his contracting business from scratch, now employing teams of...
Car accident reported on Kirker Pass Road in Concord
Kirker Pass Road towards Pittsburg was congested today due to an accident, according to a tweet from Concord Police.
SFPD busts meth dealer in Outer Sunset, seizes large quantity of drugs, arrests 2
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Narcotics officers with the San Francisco Police Department seized a large quantity of drugs and made two arrests after serving a search warrant on a dealer in the Outer Sunset, according to a tweet from Investigations Deputy Chief, R. Vaswani. According to Vaswani, officers seized 2,113 grams of meth, 1,019 grams […]
Police make arrest in East Oakland shooting; narcotics, firearms seized
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department (OPD) announced on social media an arrest was made Tuesday in connection to a shooting on Aug. 18 in East Oakland. On the day of the shooting, police said the shooter drove away in a “very distinct” vehicle. Before the arrest was made that day, officers found […]
Motorcyclist dead after traffic collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist is dead after a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in San Jose, police announced in a tweet. The crash happened on South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue where a car and motorcycle collided. A man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital where he later […]
Man shoots woman’s car window with BB gun in San Mateo road rage incident
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A man shattered a woman’s rear driver’s side window with a BB gun in a road rage incident on Tuesday, the San Mateo Police Department reported on Facebook. The suspect, whom police did not identify, was later tracked down by police and arrested. SMPD said the victim was driving southbound […]
