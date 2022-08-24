Piedmont continues to honor the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, the federal law which guarantees that no person will be discriminated against on the basis of sex in their education, including in school sports. Around town you can see girls, women, and many boys and men showing their support for Title IX with their black and gold t-shirts and hoodies. The Title IX celebration committee is using the funds from the merchandise sales and donations to raise awareness about the law and to advocate for improvements for girls’ sports at PUSD.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO