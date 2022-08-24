Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont Community Service Crew info session on Aug. 28
Come to Piedmont Community Service Crew’s (PCSC) Fall Kickoff to meet youth members and leaders and crew parents at this fun, social, and informative event. For 18 years, PCSC has provided local teens with the skills and opportunities to make lasting impacts in their community. As a youth-led, co-ed Venturing Crew organized under Piedmont Council BSA, we provide many leadership and volunteer opportunities that cater to most interests, in a low-stress, fun and nurturing environment.
piedmontexedra.com
Celebrating equal opportunities for girls in school sports
Piedmont continues to honor the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, the federal law which guarantees that no person will be discriminated against on the basis of sex in their education, including in school sports. Around town you can see girls, women, and many boys and men showing their support for Title IX with their black and gold t-shirts and hoodies. The Title IX celebration committee is using the funds from the merchandise sales and donations to raise awareness about the law and to advocate for improvements for girls’ sports at PUSD.
piedmontexedra.com
LWV teams up with Piedmont Connect for Climate Speaker Series
The League of Women Voters of Piedmont collaborates with Piedmont Connect to host a speaker series focused on understanding climate. Piedmont’s two leading environmental education and advocacy organizations have jointly developed a Climate Speaker Series launching in September 2022 and running through May 2023. The Climate Speaker Series will...
piedmontexedra.com
Tracking COVID in Piedmont | Aug. 23
Despite an official decrease in COVID numbers across the region, Piedmont schools have recorded a high number of cases since opening on Aug. 10. According to the PUSD COVID dashboard, schools last week had 41 student cases and one staff case. (Families with a student who tests positive are asked to upload the results of their tests to the Primary Health website for local and state reporting purposes.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
piedmontexedra.com
‘Ramses the Great’ immersive exhibition offers mummies and more
He is deemed the pharaoh of pharaohs, known for his ruthless military might, unprecedented construction campaign and his leadership that brought ancient Egypt into its notorious golden age: Ramses II, otherwise known as Ramses the Great. And the dazzling treasures and artifacts that surrounded his life have found themselves in San Francisco.
piedmontexedra.com
Pass the Remote: Arthouse gems from the Pacific Film Archive
Should you consider yourself a member of the arthouse crowd — film fans who prefer nimble conversation and deep thought over nonstop action and sweat-inducing chills and thrills — better get those calendars at the ready. The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive recently announced its fall...
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Stolen U-Haul truck found in Piedmont
A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in Piedmont on Aug. 15 and among the items found were two City of Oakland parking meters. The Ford E-450 truck was first detected by the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system at 11:34 a.m. on Aug. 14. The next day, Piedmont Police Officer Jasdeep Singh spotted the truck parked on Walker Avenue. The truck had been stolen in Berkeley.
