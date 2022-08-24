Read full article on original website
Negotiations between Harrisburg schools and support staff union hit a snag, parties say
Contract negotiations between Harrisburg School District and the union representing its support staff are heading toward an impasse, both sides said Tuesday, largely over the prorating of pay. The district’s court-appointed receiver, Lori Suski, gave a statement at the outset of Tuesday’s board meeting disclosing some details of what she...
Ag and youth grant program now accepting applications
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Department of Agriculture is inviting proposals for this year’s Ag and Youth Grant Program. The program provides direct grants of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. The grant program was created by the Legislature in 2019. Additional information about the program is available here. Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Former workers at Knead Pizza in Harrisburg file unfair labor practice charge against owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The former workers at Knead Pizza in Harrisburg have filed an unfair labor practice charge against the business owners. Knead's Slice Shop and Broad Street Market location shut down this week, just days after employees announced an effort to unionize. The owners said the closures had...
Harrisburg pizza shop workers file unfair labor practice charges after closure
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Former employees of Knead Pizza in Harrisburg have filed Unfair Labor Practices charges against the restaurant owners. According to a press release from the union, they claim the owners of Knead Pizza closed the store instead of talking with them. On Wednesday the union said...
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
New homebuyers encouraged to attend monthly workshops with Tri-County Housing Development Corporation
HARRISBURG – City residents looking to buy a home for the first time can get essential help at no cost thanks to a monthly course run by Tri-County Housing Development. The counseling class takes place once a month, and assists prospective buyers with information about mortgages, credit budgeting, and other general facets of home ownership. The class runs eight-hours, and when completed, a certificate is provided to the attendee which will benefit them with down payment and closing cost assistance opportunities when they purchase their first home.
Swatara Police hold active shooter drill with Steelton-Highspire School District
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Warning: The following content can be graphic for some. With the start of the new school year, police and other emergency responders held an active shooter drill with the Steelton-Highspire School District on Friday, practicing in case an emergency happened. Swatara Township Police and...
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
HBG University students react to Pres. Biden's plan to wipe out Federal Student Loan Debt
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — According to Federal data, more than 43 million people across the country have Federal Student Loan Debt. But, with President Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Plan, those numbers are expected to change. Here locally, Harrisburg University students returned for the Fall Semester on Thursday and...
Pa. AG sues leasing company for rent-to-own scheme
Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Thursday against Progressive Leasing for allegedly violating a state disclosure law.
Harrisburg University welcomes students for first fully in-person year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — When CBS 21’s Hallie Jacobs walked through the dorms of Harrisburg University, she was met with a mixture of excited and nervous faces. But most students are just happy to be getting back to a sense of normalcy after virtual learning for the past several years.
Sports complex planned for North York borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
In wake of Middletown football hazing, state and local rules spell out punishment process
Reports of hazing involving Middletown Area High School’s football team have prompted speculation about if, or under what circumstances, the players involved will be allowed to stay in school. Student discipline in Pennsylvania is in some respects a tightly defined process – and in others, a rather loose one....
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
A drain on the town: Underground problems persist in Perry County
Issues of stormwater management dominated the Aug. 16 Newport Borough Council meeting. Karen Gabel, representing Incarnation United Church of Christ, reported on persistent flooding problems in the church’s finished basement. Gabel said there have been several incidents over the last several years, including overflowing water generating from toilets which...
Students arrive for move-in day at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
With the help of parents, relatives and student helpers, nearly 400 new and returning Harrisburg University of Science and Technology students are returning to downtown Harrisburg during the first of several move-in days. Most of the undergraduates reside in student housing within no more than two blocks from the main...
Community mural shows the unity of Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Harrisburg's community mural is complete and was unveiled Thursday at Harrisburg High School-John Harris Campus. The mosaic includes over 1,000 pieces of glass tiles, decorated by Harrisburg residents during this year's ArtsFest. The artwork represents Harrisburg's community through art. "The way things have been...
York Co OEM brings stakeholders together to prepare for emergencies
Springettsbury Township, York County — Preparing for the unexpected. The York County Office of Emergency Management is bringing together the first responder community to make sure everyone is on the same page. “We are in the bad day business. The worst time to engage partners for an emergency is...
School district cancels football season due to widespread hazing
A Pennsylvania school has canceled its 2022 football season due to widespread hazing among its football team.
UPDATE: Shippensburg Schools Dismiss Students As State Police Search For 'Possibly Armed' Man
A shelter-in-place order was put in place in the Shippensburg Area School District as Pennsylvania state police searched for a "possibly armed" man on Friday, August 26. William Lewis, 32, is described as 5 foot 7 inches and was last seen wearing black clothing in Shippensburg Borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center.
