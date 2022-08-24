ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Ag and youth grant program now accepting applications

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Department of Agriculture is inviting proposals for this year’s Ag and Youth Grant Program. The program provides direct grants of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. The grant program was created by the Legislature in 2019. Additional information about the program is available here. Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
HARRISBURG, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Harrisburg, PA
Education
harrisburgpa.gov

New homebuyers encouraged to attend monthly workshops with Tri-County Housing Development Corporation

HARRISBURG – City residents looking to buy a home for the first time can get essential help at no cost thanks to a monthly course run by Tri-County Housing Development. The counseling class takes place once a month, and assists prospective buyers with information about mortgages, credit budgeting, and other general facets of home ownership. The class runs eight-hours, and when completed, a certificate is provided to the attendee which will benefit them with down payment and closing cost assistance opportunities when they purchase their first home.
FOX 43

Sports complex planned for North York borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Education
PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
PennLive.com

A drain on the town: Underground problems persist in Perry County

Issues of stormwater management dominated the Aug. 16 Newport Borough Council meeting. Karen Gabel, representing Incarnation United Church of Christ, reported on persistent flooding problems in the church’s finished basement. Gabel said there have been several incidents over the last several years, including overflowing water generating from toilets which...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Community mural shows the unity of Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Harrisburg's community mural is complete and was unveiled Thursday at Harrisburg High School-John Harris Campus. The mosaic includes over 1,000 pieces of glass tiles, decorated by Harrisburg residents during this year's ArtsFest. The artwork represents Harrisburg's community through art. "The way things have been...
local21news.com

York Co OEM brings stakeholders together to prepare for emergencies

Springettsbury Township, York County — Preparing for the unexpected. The York County Office of Emergency Management is bringing together the first responder community to make sure everyone is on the same page. “We are in the bad day business. The worst time to engage partners for an emergency is...
YORK COUNTY, PA

