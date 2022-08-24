ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
La. receiving almost $24M for crime victim services

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana received nearly $24 million from the Department of Justice for crime victim services and compensation. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. said the state received $23,554,389 to enhance crime victim services and compensation payments to those eligible. Funds are to go to local community-based organizations that provide services directly to crime victims.
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way local hospitals are compensated when they provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave...
La. Sec. of State urges Louisianans to check voter registration status

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Secretary of State is telling voters to check their registration status while informing them that the Registrar Voters officers nor Clerks of Court conduct door-to-door canvass to update registration. State Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said independent third-party groups conduct their own...
Jeweler expected to refund service members, AG Landry says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover over $34 million for service members who have been deceived by a national jeweler. Landry said the jewelry company, Harris Jewelry, lured active-duty members into a scheme that tricked them into receiving high-interest, low-quality jewelry, which placed them in debt.
Woman denied abortion calls on legislature to clarify law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman and her attorneys are calling on the state legislature to hold a special session to clarify the abortion trigger laws. Nancy Davis’ doctors denied her an abortion despite her baby’s condition falling under the exemptions in the abortion ban.
State receives disaster aid to fund highway infrastructure repairs

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Millions in disaster aid is headed to the state for highway infrastructure repairs after Hurricanes Laura and Ida. Senator Bill Cassidy’s Friday announcement of funds totaling $18,743,619 comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). Cassidy shared the following funding breakdown:. Grant Awarded| Recipient/Agency. $1,400,845U.S....
US Dept. of Education awards LDOE $5.8M for student learning projects

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) will be receiving federal funding for two projects aiming to improve student learning. The U.S. Department of Education announced 10 recipients receiving funding under the Competitive Grants for State Assessments totaling over $29 million Friday. LDOE will be receiving $2,943,173...
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
La. Board of Regents: New policy expands college admission pathways

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Board of Regents has updated its policy to expand college admission pathways for students seeking higher education. “This policy expansion provides more opportunities for students to enter and complete college at every level without lowering standards,” said Regents Chair Collis Temple, III. “Increased prosperity happens when we ensure every student has access to a credential of value, no matter what their aspiration because the jobs of today and tomorrow require more than just a high school diploma.”
Louisiana Lottery to contribute over $191M to public education

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Lottery has ended the fiscal year at it’s second best with nearly $581.3 million in revenue and were able to contribute $191.2 million to the state treasury for K-12 public education. Scratch-offs were the top seller in the Louisiana Lottery game...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Last Stop Mini Mart on Highway 10 on Friday. Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and found that five individuals had suffered injuries. Three of those people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
Small, local shelters ‘bursting at the seams’ with animals

ST. FRANCISVILLE/GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD)– BRProud’s Clear the Shelters event is this Saturday, Aug. 27. We aim to get cuties like Espresso the kitten out of kennels and into homes. The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, a place running off of passion and love, says they are taking more...
