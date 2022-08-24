ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Whales in New York City area spark fascination

NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Kingston, NY
City
Gilboa, NY
City
Woodstock, NY
New York City, NY
Government
thebronxfreepress.com

“Not superhuman” “No súper humanos”

Superheroes, not superhuman. With contracts at 12 New York City hospitals due to expire in December, nurses are gearing up to negotiate new pacts. “We’re asking for respect,” said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans. “It’s the first time so many nurses in New York will be fighting for a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

As New York’s Cannabis Business Lights Up, Will There Be Enough Dispensary Licenses to Go Around?

We walked 10 blocks of 9th Avenue yesterday afternoon and counted eight smoke shops. As Hell’s Kitchen fills with these new stores, the city has announced that they plan to grant only 22 licenses to open recreational marijuana dispensaries across the whole of Manhattan in the first round. New York’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) […] The post As New York’s Cannabis Business Lights Up, Will There Be Enough Dispensary Licenses to Go Around? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#Water Management#Water Systems#History Of Photography#Bard College#Croton
onthewater.com

Western Long Island & NYC Fishing Report- August 25, 2022

As signs of the Fall Run begin to trickle into my new home waters of Cape Cod, I am reminiscing on past years spent fishing around the west end of Long Island. Come late August and early September, the fishing out west on L.I. was, and still is vastly different than my occasional night outings on the North Fork. If you’re interested in fishing around the North or South Fork you’ll want to read the Eastern Long Island Fishing Report from OTW Contributor and drone pilot-extraordinaire, Tim Regan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NIH Director's Blog

Threat to the New York City water supply--plutonium

The mayor of the City of New York received an anonymous letter on April 1st 1985 threatening to contaminate the water supply with plutonium unless all criminal charges against Mr Bernhard Goetz, the suspect in a dramatic subway shooting incident, were dismissed by April 11th 1985. Local and Federal authorities were called upon to evaluate the credibility of the threat and to institute a "round the clock" monitoring program by New York City personnel. The Environmental Measurements Laboratory, EML, was requested by the City to analyse a composite, large volume (approximately 175 litres) drinking water sample collected by City personnel on April 16th 1985. The concentration measured was 21 fCi/l which was a factor of 100 greater than previously observed results in our data base, and the mass isotopic content of the plutonium was very unusual. Additional samples were collected one to three months later at various distribution points in the water supply system. The plutonium concentrations were much lower and comparable to EML's earlier data. Mass isotopic analysis of these samples provided more reasonable compositions but with high uncertainties due to very low plutonium concentration. Recent measurements of large volume samples, approximately 1000 litres, collected in the Fall of 1985 from the New York City and New Jersey water supplies showed identical plutonium concentrations of 0.05 fCi/l. Mass isotopic analyses indicated similar 240Pu/239Pu ratios which were slightly lower than global fallout estimates. Due to our inability to confirm the elevated plutonium concentration value for the composite sample of April 16th 1985, it is impossible to conclude whether the threat to contaminate the New York City water supply was actually carried out or whether the sample was contaminated prior to receipt at EML.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigestonline.com

The Glacial Footprints Left on New York and New Jersey

Over the Earth’s 4.6-billion-year-long history, the only thing that has remained constant is that the planet has changed. Geologic forces have ebbed and flowed throughout the Earth’s past, with different chunks of time—usually referred to as geologic eras or epochs—corresponding to different geologic and climatic trends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
104.5 The Team

Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?

Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Serial killer emails about New York mall case

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though Richard Cottingham went to prison for life in 1980, it hasn’t stopped him from keeping up with technology. Earlier this year, he emailed forensic historian Peter Vronsky about a cold case from the 1970s near a mall in Rockland County. “I believe this one occurred in either 1972, 3, […]
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island residents concerned about aggressive vultures

NEW YORK -- A growing number of black vultures circling a Staten Island neighborhood have residents concerned.They tell CBS2's Astrid Martinez the aggressive birds are more than just a nuisance.Staten Island resident Mike Illuzzi was out on his front yard, hose in hand, but he wasn't watering his lawn."This is how I get rid of them," he said.He's desperately trying to get rid of some new neighbors invading his neighborhood"I have no idea where they came from. This is new for us," he said.For nearly two months, black vultures have been seen on a daily basis, causing damage to some...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
marijuanamoment.net

Here’s How Many Marijuana Shops New York Plans To Approve In Each Region Of The State In The First Licensing Round

With New York regulators set to begin accepting applications for the first round of adult-use marijuana retailer licenses for justice-involved people on Thursday, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has released a regional breakdown showing how those initial dispensary approvals will be distributed in regions across the state. This is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters

In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
BAYONNE, NJ
W42ST.nyc

ConEd in Hot Water after Polluting the Hudson River for Years

ConEdison could be in very hot water, after it was revealed that the utility giant regularly pumps millions of gallons of wastewater heated far above the natural temperature of the river and contaminated with chemicals like selenium, lead, chromium, copper and chloroform into the Hudson River at Pier 98. Tom Fox, a member of the […] The post ConEd in Hot Water after Polluting the Hudson River for Years appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy