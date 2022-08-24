Read full article on original website
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
2 crimes trending in opposite directions on Staten Island. How do the numbers stack up historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thefts and other crimes are soaring in recent months on Staten Island, while murders have simmered to a historic pace. The numbers in many ways fall in line with citywide data, with one important caveat. Here’s a closer look at how some crimes are trending...
Whales in New York City area spark fascination
NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
thebronxfreepress.com
“Not superhuman” “No súper humanos”
Superheroes, not superhuman. With contracts at 12 New York City hospitals due to expire in December, nurses are gearing up to negotiate new pacts. “We’re asking for respect,” said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans. “It’s the first time so many nurses in New York will be fighting for a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
As New York’s Cannabis Business Lights Up, Will There Be Enough Dispensary Licenses to Go Around?
We walked 10 blocks of 9th Avenue yesterday afternoon and counted eight smoke shops. As Hell’s Kitchen fills with these new stores, the city has announced that they plan to grant only 22 licenses to open recreational marijuana dispensaries across the whole of Manhattan in the first round. New York’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) […] The post As New York’s Cannabis Business Lights Up, Will There Be Enough Dispensary Licenses to Go Around? appeared first on W42ST.
NBC New York
Staten Island Residents Complain About Loud ‘Boom' Parties — Coming from New Jersey
Staten Island residents are fed up with blaring music and window-rattling bass that is coming from late-night parties — but the noise isn't coming from their neighborhood, or even the island. The music comes from so-called "boom" parties which are being held across the Arthur Kill, the narrow strip...
onthewater.com
Western Long Island & NYC Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
As signs of the Fall Run begin to trickle into my new home waters of Cape Cod, I am reminiscing on past years spent fishing around the west end of Long Island. Come late August and early September, the fishing out west on L.I. was, and still is vastly different than my occasional night outings on the North Fork. If you’re interested in fishing around the North or South Fork you’ll want to read the Eastern Long Island Fishing Report from OTW Contributor and drone pilot-extraordinaire, Tim Regan.
NIH Director's Blog
Threat to the New York City water supply--plutonium
The mayor of the City of New York received an anonymous letter on April 1st 1985 threatening to contaminate the water supply with plutonium unless all criminal charges against Mr Bernhard Goetz, the suspect in a dramatic subway shooting incident, were dismissed by April 11th 1985. Local and Federal authorities were called upon to evaluate the credibility of the threat and to institute a "round the clock" monitoring program by New York City personnel. The Environmental Measurements Laboratory, EML, was requested by the City to analyse a composite, large volume (approximately 175 litres) drinking water sample collected by City personnel on April 16th 1985. The concentration measured was 21 fCi/l which was a factor of 100 greater than previously observed results in our data base, and the mass isotopic content of the plutonium was very unusual. Additional samples were collected one to three months later at various distribution points in the water supply system. The plutonium concentrations were much lower and comparable to EML's earlier data. Mass isotopic analysis of these samples provided more reasonable compositions but with high uncertainties due to very low plutonium concentration. Recent measurements of large volume samples, approximately 1000 litres, collected in the Fall of 1985 from the New York City and New Jersey water supplies showed identical plutonium concentrations of 0.05 fCi/l. Mass isotopic analyses indicated similar 240Pu/239Pu ratios which were slightly lower than global fallout estimates. Due to our inability to confirm the elevated plutonium concentration value for the composite sample of April 16th 1985, it is impossible to conclude whether the threat to contaminate the New York City water supply was actually carried out or whether the sample was contaminated prior to receipt at EML.
Why was this military tank rolling through the streets of St. George in 1976?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – You would think it would be front-page news if a U.S. military tank was seen on the streets of St. George. This was back on Oct. 19, 1976. The tank was seen on rumbling down Bay Street for a good part of the day. It...
thedigestonline.com
The Glacial Footprints Left on New York and New Jersey
Over the Earth’s 4.6-billion-year-long history, the only thing that has remained constant is that the planet has changed. Geologic forces have ebbed and flowed throughout the Earth’s past, with different chunks of time—usually referred to as geologic eras or epochs—corresponding to different geologic and climatic trends.
NBC New York
NYC Carriage Horse Retired on Farm After Collapse on Midtown Street, Union Says
The carriage horse seen on video collapsing on a midtown Manhattan street, sparking renewed calls for a ban of horse-drawn carriages in the city, has been retired to a private farm upstate. In the two weeks since the horse, named Ryder, collapsed along a street in Hell's Kitchen, the horse...
Americans Hate New York Drivers, But Which States are Hated More?
Road rage, getting cut off, running red lights...if you've driven in New York, you've probably seen it all. Now, some areas (*cough* Long Island Expressway *cough*) are worse than others, but no matter where you are, you may face some difficulties when driving in the Empire State. Drivers across the country were recently surveyed, and the results suggested that New York drivers are regarded among the worst in the country.
Serial killer emails about New York mall case
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though Richard Cottingham went to prison for life in 1980, it hasn’t stopped him from keeping up with technology. Earlier this year, he emailed forensic historian Peter Vronsky about a cold case from the 1970s near a mall in Rockland County. “I believe this one occurred in either 1972, 3, […]
Staten Island residents concerned about aggressive vultures
NEW YORK -- A growing number of black vultures circling a Staten Island neighborhood have residents concerned.They tell CBS2's Astrid Martinez the aggressive birds are more than just a nuisance.Staten Island resident Mike Illuzzi was out on his front yard, hose in hand, but he wasn't watering his lawn."This is how I get rid of them," he said.He's desperately trying to get rid of some new neighbors invading his neighborhood"I have no idea where they came from. This is new for us," he said.For nearly two months, black vultures have been seen on a daily basis, causing damage to some...
marijuanamoment.net
Here’s How Many Marijuana Shops New York Plans To Approve In Each Region Of The State In The First Licensing Round
With New York regulators set to begin accepting applications for the first round of adult-use marijuana retailer licenses for justice-involved people on Thursday, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has released a regional breakdown showing how those initial dispensary approvals will be distributed in regions across the state. This is...
Offshore wind energy explained: How it works and what it could mean for Staten Island and NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With large spinning blades wider than two football fields and massive turbines twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, offshore wind farms are slated to become a significant supplier of energy in the United States in the coming years. New York is allocating half a...
Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters
In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
ConEd in Hot Water after Polluting the Hudson River for Years
ConEdison could be in very hot water, after it was revealed that the utility giant regularly pumps millions of gallons of wastewater heated far above the natural temperature of the river and contaminated with chemicals like selenium, lead, chromium, copper and chloroform into the Hudson River at Pier 98. Tom Fox, a member of the […] The post ConEd in Hot Water after Polluting the Hudson River for Years appeared first on W42ST.
