Data Brief: 42% of Customers Use Debit to Pay for Groceries vs 6% Digital Wallet Use
When it comes to grocery payments, shoppers are stuck in the past, compared to their retail, restaurant and travel payments. For PYMNTS’ recent study “How Consumers Perceive Surcharge Prompts,” created in collaboration with Payroc, we surveyed 2,879 U.S. credit card users in March to learn more about their payment habits, preferences and attitudes.
Grab: Off-Peak Discounts Maintain Food Delivery Demand Amid Inflation
As food prices rise around the world, Singapore-based Southeast Asian super app Grab is looking to maintain demand for its restaurant delivery offerings while simultaneously boosting the labor economics by shifting spending to off-hours, incentivizing orders at slow periods with discounts. Grab CEO and Co-founder Anthony Tan told analysts on...
Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?
Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
Despite Digital Advances, 42% of Diners Continue to Call in Orders
Calling in via phone may not be the speediest or most efficient way of placing a restaurant order, but for many consumers, it is still one their go-to methods. According to data from PYMNTS’ October study “The Digital Divide, Aggregators: The Cost of Convenience,” created in collaboration with Paytronix, which drew from a survey more than 2,200 U.S. adults about their food ordering behavior, 42% reported having ordered via phone call in the prior three months, a significantly greater share than the 17% that had ordered via aggregator.
Today in Crypto: South Korean Foreign Exchange Probe, Voyager Seeks Buyers, NFT-Related Cryptos Fall
Cryptocurrency deals have come to dominate illicit foreign exchange transactions in South Korea, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Aug. 24). Citing government data, the report said prosecutors have seen four crypto cases this year that violated local foreign exchange transaction rules, involving 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion). That figure is almost double what was reported last year, and 70 times as much from 2020.
Today in the Connected Economy: Bank of America Sees Record Digital Use
Today in the connected economy, Bank of America looks to up its spending on electronic banking after seeing a record number of log-ins last month. Also global payroll solution developer Deel unveils its Instant Card Transfer solution with the help of Paysend, and corporate disbursements provider Onbe joins forces with financial services firm Equity Trust Company to help real estate investors pay expenses within their individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
Report: Banco Bradesco Buys Mexico’s Ictineo to Expand Outside Brazil
Aiming to start offering digital banking in Mexico, Brazil’s Bradescard, a subsidiary of Banco Bradesco, has reportedly agreed to acquire Mexico’s Ictineo Plataforma. Bradesco has had a financing company in Mexico for 12 years, but this will be its first retail banking venture outside Brazil, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) Reuters report.
Inside the Push to Draft Globally Consistent Stablecoin Regulation
Whatever shape countries’ stablecoin regulations finally take will be heavily influenced by several influential international financial organizations that have been encouraging countries to do two things: Act together and act fast. On May 20, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting called for “swift development and implementation...
Data Shows 1 in 6 US Homes Behind on Utility Bills
Tens of millions of homes in the U.S. are behind on electric payments, which has led to power companies shutting off their utilities, a Bloomberg report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The issue is the “worst crisis” the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (Naeda) has documented, propelled by higher electricity prices...
FCC to Investigate Mobile Carrier Data Sharing
The head of the Federal Communications Commission has called for an investigation into whether U.S. mobile carriers are complying with FCC geolocation data regulations. According to a Thursday (Aug. 25) news release from the FCC, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is asking the commission’s enforcement bureau to look into mobile companies' compliance with FCC rules that require carriers to inform consumers about how they use and share the geolocation data.
Australia’s Heritage Bank Debuts Cross-Border Payments
Customers of Australia-based Heritage Bank will be able to more easily send and receive money from overseas as a new online international payment service from money transfer company Convera has rolled out, Heritage Bank said in a news release. This will see Heritage offering a better and easier way to...
Amazon Pay Gives eCommerce Giant’s Healthcare Ambition a Shot in the Arm
Don’t call it a reset — it seems more of a refresh. Amazon has the tools in place to forge a competitive tool against other platforms, over the commerce giants that are seeking a foothold, and then a whole-hearted presence, in healthcare. It has Amazon Pay and One...
Tamara CEO Says Data Refutes BNPL’s Debt Trap Myth
At a time of growing investor concerns and a retracting investment landscape that has led to a dip in valuations of many global firms, it’s fair to say that the ability to secure a 9-figure raise in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, where giants such as Klarna and Affirm have been severely hit, is no small feat.
Businesses Rethink Supplier Relationships as Global Disruptions Continue
ECommerce firms clearly are looking to expand their businesses across borders in a turbulent world. Geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, create supply chain disruptions. Ongoing supply chain constraints because of demand exceeding supply are stubbornly persistent even as business hedges its bets over concerns of pullbacks or even recession. A strong dollar influences trade economics.
APIs Bridge Payment Gap for Online Merchants Selling Into Africa
Across the African continent, cross-border payments are slow, costly and highly fragmented. As a result of that tripartite challenge, “there might be 16 to 18 hubs for a payment to reach the last mile in some countries,” Jess Anuna, founder and CEO of Nigeria-based tech firm Klasha, told PYMNTS in an interview.
Why the Great Unsubscribe Is More Like the Great Rethink
Is the subscription boom over, or just in a lull caused by consumers being a bit oversubscribed coming straight out of pandemic lockdowns and into the highest inflation in 40 years?. Opinions differ, but where the wisdom of the sector is maturing rapidly is in why consumers subscribe and how...
Inter & Co. CEO: Staying Outside the ‘Comfort Zone’ Key to Super App’s Success
Sometimes a corporate strategy can be summed up in just a few words. In Inter & Co.’s case, its strategy for crafting the super app — branching beyond its roots in credit access and expanding beyond Brazil’s borders — boils down to staying away from the comfort zone.
Consumers Stretch Their Spend to Keep Pantries and Wallets Full
Inflation fears are altering consumer behaviors in interesting ways. Affluent consumers visit stores frequently in search of bargains, and millennials are taking refuge from high grocery prices by leveraging restaurant food’s relative affordability. In addition, millions of consumers took to the open road in July to take advantage of lower lodging and travel prices, and in a historic shift, older consumers are leaning more toward online travel purchasing.
