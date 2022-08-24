Calling in via phone may not be the speediest or most efficient way of placing a restaurant order, but for many consumers, it is still one their go-to methods. According to data from PYMNTS’ October study “The Digital Divide, Aggregators: The Cost of Convenience,” created in collaboration with Paytronix, which drew from a survey more than 2,200 U.S. adults about their food ordering behavior, 42% reported having ordered via phone call in the prior three months, a significantly greater share than the 17% that had ordered via aggregator.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO