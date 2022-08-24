ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Grab: Off-Peak Discounts Maintain Food Delivery Demand Amid Inflation

As food prices rise around the world, Singapore-based Southeast Asian super app Grab is looking to maintain demand for its restaurant delivery offerings while simultaneously boosting the labor economics by shifting spending to off-hours, incentivizing orders at slow periods with discounts. Grab CEO and Co-founder Anthony Tan told analysts on...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?

Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
NFL
pymnts

Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry

FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Big Tech#Economy#Mobile#Smart Phone#Linus Business
pymnts

Despite Digital Advances, 42% of Diners Continue to Call in Orders

Calling in via phone may not be the speediest or most efficient way of placing a restaurant order, but for many consumers, it is still one their go-to methods. According to data from PYMNTS’ October study “The Digital Divide, Aggregators: The Cost of Convenience,” created in collaboration with Paytronix, which drew from a survey more than 2,200 U.S. adults about their food ordering behavior, 42% reported having ordered via phone call in the prior three months, a significantly greater share than the 17% that had ordered via aggregator.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: South Korean Foreign Exchange Probe, Voyager Seeks Buyers, NFT-Related Cryptos Fall

Cryptocurrency deals have come to dominate illicit foreign exchange transactions in South Korea, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Aug. 24). Citing government data, the report said prosecutors have seen four crypto cases this year that violated local foreign exchange transaction rules, involving 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion). That figure is almost double what was reported last year, and 70 times as much from 2020.
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Bank of America Sees Record Digital Use

Today in the connected economy, Bank of America looks to up its spending on electronic banking after seeing a record number of log-ins last month. Also global payroll solution developer Deel unveils its Instant Card Transfer solution with the help of Paysend, and corporate disbursements provider Onbe joins forces with financial services firm Equity Trust Company to help real estate investors pay expenses within their individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Country
Germany
pymnts

Report: Banco Bradesco Buys Mexico’s Ictineo to Expand Outside Brazil

Aiming to start offering digital banking in Mexico, Brazil’s Bradescard, a subsidiary of Banco Bradesco, has reportedly agreed to acquire Mexico’s Ictineo Plataforma. Bradesco has had a financing company in Mexico for 12 years, but this will be its first retail banking venture outside Brazil, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) Reuters report.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Inside the Push to Draft Globally Consistent Stablecoin Regulation

Whatever shape countries’ stablecoin regulations finally take will be heavily influenced by several influential international financial organizations that have been encouraging countries to do two things: Act together and act fast. On May 20, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting called for “swift development and implementation...
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Data Shows 1 in 6 US Homes Behind on Utility Bills

Tens of millions of homes in the U.S. are behind on electric payments, which has led to power companies shutting off their utilities, a Bloomberg report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The issue is the “worst crisis” the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (Naeda) has documented, propelled by higher electricity prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

FCC to Investigate Mobile Carrier Data Sharing

The head of the Federal Communications Commission has called for an investigation into whether U.S. mobile carriers are complying with FCC geolocation data regulations. According to a Thursday (Aug. 25) news release from the FCC, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is asking the commission’s enforcement bureau to look into mobile companies' compliance with FCC rules that require carriers to inform consumers about how they use and share the geolocation data.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Australia’s Heritage Bank Debuts Cross-Border Payments

Customers of Australia-based Heritage Bank will be able to more easily send and receive money from overseas as a new online international payment service from money transfer company Convera has rolled out, Heritage Bank said in a news release. This will see Heritage offering a better and easier way to...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Tamara CEO Says Data Refutes BNPL’s Debt Trap Myth

At a time of growing investor concerns and a retracting investment landscape that has led to a dip in valuations of many global firms, it’s fair to say that the ability to secure a 9-figure raise in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, where giants such as Klarna and Affirm have been severely hit, is no small feat.
MARKETS
pymnts

Businesses Rethink Supplier Relationships as Global Disruptions Continue

ECommerce firms clearly are looking to expand their businesses across borders in a turbulent world. Geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, create supply chain disruptions. Ongoing supply chain constraints because of demand exceeding supply are stubbornly persistent even as business hedges its bets over concerns of pullbacks or even recession. A strong dollar influences trade economics.
ECONOMY
pymnts

APIs Bridge Payment Gap for Online Merchants Selling Into Africa

Across the African continent, cross-border payments are slow, costly and highly fragmented. As a result of that tripartite challenge, “there might be 16 to 18 hubs for a payment to reach the last mile in some countries,” Jess Anuna, founder and CEO of Nigeria-based tech firm Klasha, told PYMNTS in an interview.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Why the Great Unsubscribe Is More Like the Great Rethink

Is the subscription boom over, or just in a lull caused by consumers being a bit oversubscribed coming straight out of pandemic lockdowns and into the highest inflation in 40 years?. Opinions differ, but where the wisdom of the sector is maturing rapidly is in why consumers subscribe and how...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Consumers Stretch Their Spend to Keep Pantries and Wallets Full

Inflation fears are altering consumer behaviors in interesting ways. Affluent consumers visit stores frequently in search of bargains, and millennials are taking refuge from high grocery prices by leveraging restaurant food’s relative affordability. In addition, millions of consumers took to the open road in July to take advantage of lower lodging and travel prices, and in a historic shift, older consumers are leaning more toward online travel purchasing.
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy