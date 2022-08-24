Read full article on original website
10 local high schools to play Thanksgiving football at Fenway Park
BOSTON — Ten local high schools will play Thanksgiving football at Boston’s Fenway Park in November, organizers announced Thursday. Tickets are now available for a slate of rivalry games that will be held at the beloved ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Fenway Sports Group said in a news release.
The Media Column: Meet Boston's newest sports anchor
Mike Uva recently started his dream job at WBZ-TV. He chatted with WEEI’s Alex Reimer about becoming Boston’s newest sports anchor, and his journey home.
WCVB
Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
thequincysun.com
Paul Smith, 83
Paul Smith, Detective, Quincy Police Department, Retired, age 83, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born in Boston, to the late James J. Smith and Irene F. (Burke) McCarthy. Following the death...
vanyaland.com
Boston producers hit the surf for a ‘Beats on the Beach’ Block Party
Rilla Force is making sure Boston squeezes some final summer “feels” out of August in more ways that one. Fresh off the release of his new electronic banger “FEELS” (out today, August 26), the producer has also co-organized the Beats on the Beach Block Party, a beatmaker-focused event taking over Dorchester’s Malibu Beach tomorrow (August 27).
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
BRUNO CABOCLO SIGNS WITH THE BOSTON CELTICS!!!
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Join this channel to get access to exclusive content and perks: …. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com :...
thelocalne.ws
Column: Striking out at Crane Beach
We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
hwy.co
The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America
If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
Boston manhole covers get important safety upgrade
BOSTON -- Eversource is making manhole covers safer across Boston. The utility company said if something goes wrong and pressure builds up underground, the redesigned covers will lift up a few inches before dropping back into place. The redesign allows for steam to escape and limits the chance of an explosion. This feature is just one of several changes being implemented. "We're starting to use infrared scans to measure heat in manholes, different types of gas sensors we're trying in manholes, the whole idea is to mitigate the event from happening at all. The manhole cover is to help mitigate the outcomes if it happens," explains Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. There have been four major manhole incidents in Boston since May. The worst was on July 12 when explosions near the State House injured two workers.
Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall
He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
Black bear spotted in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
Plymouth concession stand with special memory destroyed in fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fire destroyed a concession stand at the fields for the Plymouth Youth Baseball and Softball League. But the community is especially upset because the building was built in memory of a local woman who was killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Michael Butts,...
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
Talk about Gridlock – Lock on the Fortress Building Gone with the Wind
On Friday, driving rain, thunder and lots of lighting happened in Boston and was captured via social media (check out our Instagram stories). The storm was so fast and furious that it actually knocked the giant inflatable lock on the Fortress Storage Building in Dorchester onto 93. It did cause...
Middlesex Turnpike closed after rollover crash
The Middlesex Turnpike was closed Friday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a small box truck. According to the Bedford Fire Department, two individuals were in the vehicle when it flipped but neither sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The road is...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
