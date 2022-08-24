Read full article on original website
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Sophie Flay has been a busy woman recently. The 26-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a community journalist with ABC7 based out of Los Angeles. Recently, she penned a cookbook with Bobby titled "Sundays with Sophie," plus, she appears on her and her father's podcast "Always Hungry," and makes regular appearances with her famous dad on many of his Food Network shows, like "Beat Bobby Flay" (via Food Network). As if all that weren't enough, Sophie has taken on a new TV show that not only celebrates her special father-daughter relationship with Bobby, but also showcases her love for food and travel. The show, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," follows the pair as they give viewers an inside look into the tastiest places to dine in southern California. The first episode focusing on Hollywood eats airs today, August 25 (via Food Network).
Buddy Valastro Was Never The Same After Cake Boss
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It's hard not to like Buddy Valastro. He is a man of many talents who is best known for his cheerful character, lovable personality, and strong work ethic. Though his celebrity career spans over two decades, he still attracts massive media interest and continues to delight his fans with exciting business adventures. The story is familiar; Valastro took over his family bakery when he was 17, after his father, a hard-working Italian immigrant, passed away. He successfully ran the original shop in Hoboken with his family, but he gained national media attention with the now legendary series "Cake Boss" –- a name backed up by his hard work -– which revealed the creative and hard-working process inside a pastry shop and portrayed the colorful dynamics between Valastro family members.
Gordon Ramsay Is Fed Up With A TikTok Star's Pizza Opinions
Celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay have to be open to trying a variety of cuisines, whether they're judging contestants on a show or creating a dish at their restaurant. Even so, these chefs are still human and have their own personal preferences. It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay is not afraid to speak his mind, so if he doesn't like a particular ingredient or cooking method, he is going to make sure everyone knows it.
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ MVP Loves to Stuff Dead Cats Named Evelyn
The fictional Arconia, which sits at the center of all the mayhem in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, is home to some… very interesting characters. You have your run-of-the-mill nosy neighbors, your power-hungry HOA board members and, of course, the chatty doorman.Not only do these characters prove to be valuable entertainment alongside the main trio of Charles Hayden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), they also happen to be the most perfect murder suspects a true-crime satire show could ask for. Seriously, can we get a Clue-esque board game for Only Murders with all...
How To Prevent Burgers From Shrinking When Grilling Them
It's time America woke up to the problem. It's hitting us where it hurts — straight at our burger supply. We know about increased meat prices and all the bad things that can be lurking in our ground meat. But this is more serious. How often have you put plump, juicy specimens of raw Angus on the grill, only to serve up puny little pucks of meat dwarfed by their oversized buns? We're not talking about frozen-pre-fab burgers notorious for their slender profile and dense texture. We're talking prime quality stuff here, lovingly prepared by hand and vigilantly cooked over a real grill, only to virtually disappear when serving time arrives.
This Was the Real Love Story in ‘Never Have I Ever’
For three seasons, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s coming-of-age-teen comedy Never Have I Ever drew viewers into the messy, awkward love life of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). During her tenure in high school, she’s fallen for her former class rival/frenemy Ben Bross (Jaren Lewison); crushed on hot jock upperclassman Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), who became her boyfriend for some time; and, later in the new season, an intelligent Indian boy named Des (Anirudh Pisharody).But for all the misadventures of Devi’s romantic endeavors, Season 3 reveals the true love of her life all along: her mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan). Forget the...
Chunky Comedian Aries Spears Attacks Lizzo With Fatphobia, Twitter Holds Up A Mirror
Comedian Aries Spears made a fatphobic remark towards Lizzo but Twitter reacted with love and support for the singer. The post Chunky Comedian Aries Spears Attacks Lizzo With Fatphobia, Twitter Holds Up A Mirror appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Classic Whiskey Sour Recipe
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You don't need to go to a bar or restaurant to order a great whiskey cocktail. Whether you're a skilled bartender or a beginner just practicing your skills, it's super easy to whip up this classic whiskey sour. According to Arcadia Publishing, the whiskey sour has an interesting backstory. Sailors would make this drink to prevent scurvy, which was a real threat for those out at sea months at a time. And, considering there's a decent amount of Vitamin C-providing citrus in a whiskey sour, it's easy to see why the cocktail became so popular on the high seas.
Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Michael Symon's Summer Dish
Before scientific and technological advances made it possible for New Englanders to eat strawberries in February, people could only eat certain fruits and vegetables in season. Although less convenient, eating seasonally has several benefits. According to WebMD, fruits and vegetables in season are more nutritious than the plastic doppelgangers sold...
How To Take Your Margarita's Salted Rim To The Next Level, According To Martha Stewart
Creating a great cocktail is all about balance, according to Popular Mechanics. And an important factor in creating that balance starts with the rim of the glass you will be serving your drink in. Thrillist spoke to Aviram Turgeman, a beverage director for the Chef Driven Restaurant Group in New York, who explained the rim of a cocktail can appeal to our senses, heightening our sight, smell, and taste of the drink.
A Viral TikTok Revealed A Dark Truth About The Tilapia Boom
There was something fishy about the American tilapia boom during the early 2000s, and a TikTok video has triggered questions about it that led to a dark truth. The new millennium's first decade was a time of speculation built on a false sense of security preceding the great recession, inflation, and a change in consumer spending. In retrospect, it was also a time when some TikTokers became aware of their mothers' distasteful obsession with tilapia.
How Wallace And Gromit Helped Revive 2 Classic British Cheeses
Wallace and Gromit are kind of a big deal in the U.K. The Nick Park-directed claymation movies and television series center on the charming duo of a farmer and his beagle dog. The animated movies captured the hearts of people all over the world when the 1995 hit, "A Close Shave," won an Oscar, among many other awards (via Wallace and Gromit). Today, there's even a bronze statue of Wallace and Gromit in Preston, which is also the hometown of Nick Park, who created the lovable characters (per Atlas Obscura). And in the same feature-length movie, "A Close Shave," Wallace proclaimed his love for cheese, so people have known Wallace is a turophile ever since.
Duff Goldman's Cake Crossed The Country For A Billionaire Wedding
Duff Goldman definitely gained a large following when his popular show, "Ace of Cakes" premiered with the unique premise of filming artists who decorate high-quality cakes with zero experience. While "Ace of Cakes" only ran from 2006-2011 and per Duff Goldman, will never make a return to the big screen, the Charm City Cakes owner is still filming television shows like "Buddy vs. Duff" and still, of course, making masterful cakes over a decade later.
The Time Selena Gomez Was On The Rachael Ray Show
Though many know Selena Gomez for her acting or singing career, some may be familiar with her HBO Max show "Selena + Chef," which returned for its fourth season. Gomez has a different master chef cook alongside her in each episode. "I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef," she revealed in a Warner Media press release. Gomez said she doesn't have formal culinary training and would love to learn more. So it's probably beneficial to have celebrity chefs on the show.
Rachael Ray's Vegetable Birthday Bouquet Is Turning Heads
Birthdays are a time for celebration, and what better way to celebrate than with a beautiful bouquet? While some bouquets are filled with seasonal flowers, others are made with more unusual items. For example, a Reese's peanut butter cup bouquet for Valentine's Day was filled with 24 individually wrapped candies. KFC sold fried chicken bouquets for Mother's Day, complete with one dozen roses. For those who are seeking year-round food bouquets, Edible Arrangements offers some made with fresh fruit with various chocolate flavor options.
Instagram Is In Awe Of Dunkin's Blood Orange Refresher
According to QSR Magazine, Dunkin' introduced its new line of iced, fruity Refreshers back in June 2020. The coffee shop was a bit late to the party, as Starbucks launched its Very Berry Hibiscus and Cool Lime Refreshers back in 2012. However, this isn't the first time Dunkin' has experimented with drinks outside of the coffee realm. The coffee chain has been serving its cult-favorite frozen Coolattas since around 1997 (per Dunkin's official website). The Refreshers became a welcome addition to Dunkin's coffee-alternative menu, especially because the drinks contain a bit of a caffeine boost from green tea (via QSR).
Original Paper Plane Cocktail Recipe
If you like a cocktail that's "sour, sweet, and deeply bourbony," and even comes with an adorable little paper plane garnish, then you'll want to try this original Paper Plane cocktail, courtesy of recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. "The creator of this cocktail was apparently creating a riff on the Last Word, so I was expecting a very different cocktail," she explains, noting that the Last Word cocktail uses both green chartreuse and gin, making it "very herbal."
