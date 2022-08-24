Read full article on original website
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
Sasha Banks Looks Ready To Compete Ahead Of Rumored WWE Comeback
Sasha Banks' WWE future has been up in the air ever since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of "Raw" back in May following a dispute over their creative direction and booking. Both Superstars were subsequently suspended and buried on WWE programming, leading to speculation that they'd been released from their contracts. However, with Triple H now in charge of the company's creative direction, many fans and pundits expect "The Boss" to return to action soon. And if her latest photo update is any indication, she seems ready to compete again.
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
Roman Reigns Confirms His Recent Contract Extension And Reduced Schedule
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns confirmed reports that he recently signed a contract extension, which includes a reduced schedule. Reigns has been appearing on WWE TV less since the deal was signed, even missing some PPVs. Here are highlights:. On signing a...
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
Eddie Kingston Was Reportedly Suspended For Altercation With AEW Star
Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended recently for getting into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevera. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Kingston "was secretly suspended from AEW" a few weeks ago after a backstage incident involving Guevera. However, Kingston has already finished serving the suspension imposed upon him by AEW President Tony Khan.
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
Roman Reigns Comments On New Part-Time Deal With WWE
Since spring, there have been numerous reports that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns signed a new deal that greatly reduced his schedule. That has since appeared to be true, with Reigns appearing only on select Premium Live Events and episodes of "WWE SmackDown," and in an interview with the "Sports Illustrated Media" podcast, Reigns confirmed as much.
Spoiler On Two Returns Set For WWE SmackDown
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and WWE will be taping two episodes of the show heading into Clash at the Castle. Fightful Select reports that Xavier Woods is currently set to return to the ring...
Mojo Rawley Addresses Why The New WES Promotion Fell Apart
Despite a lot of hype, the heavily anticipated debut show for the Authors of Pains' Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) promotion was canceled following controversy over pay and talent being advertised, despite not being set to appear. Dean Muhtadi — formerly known as WWE's Mojo Rawley — was slated to be involved with WES, but felt that it was "just too big of a goal too quick."
Photo: Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee At Vince McMahon Birthday Party
A photo is doing the rounds on social media of Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee standing outside the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City, where Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with friends and family on Wednesday night. The photo can be seen here. As noted earlier, John Cena...
Jake Roberts Discusses Why He Never Had PPV Matches With Various Top WWE Stars
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts had a legendary career with an iconic finishing move in the DDT and moments fans still remember to this day. While Roberts was able to wrestle top wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Rick Rude, and Andre The Giant, there were multiple top stars that Roberts was never able to wrestle on a big stage.
Box Wearing Fan Sitting At Ringside Unmasked On AEW Dynamite
Nearly a year ago, Kip Sabian debuted his bizarre new look during a meet-and-greet fan event in Chicago at All Out weekend. Subsequently, Sabian would continue to sit ringside at AEW's shows wearing a cardboard box over his head with eye holes, and the slogan "Underrated Over It" written across the front.
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
Keep Waiting: Update On Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
At least he has a good excuse. Managers have been a major point of wrestling for a long time now, as they can make things much easier for wrestlers who aren’t the best at talking. Some of the managers you will see are among the greatest talkers of all time, including one who is still around today. Now we know a bit more about why that one has been missing in action as of late.
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
